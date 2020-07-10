https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-youtube-takes-tucker-carlsons-video-connecting-terrorist-susan-rosenberg-blm/

We reported on June 30th that BLM is connected to a terrorist pardoned by Bill Clinton his last day in office and other connections between the Democrat Party and BLM:



Candace Owens reported on the BLM – ActBlue relationship and was targeted by a bogus fact-checker. Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch jumped in and stated that the findings confirmed what we and Candace Owens reported:

We were the first to report that BLM was raising money using ActBlue as a resource. The Daily Caller confirmed this and reported that BLM is not a non-profit organization and nonprofit organization (Thousand Currents) said it provides ‘fiduciary oversight, financial management, and other administrative services to BLM.

Transparency? So if you want to make a tax-deductible charitable donation directly to Black Lives Matter, you can’t. You donate to Act Blue Charities. Act Blue Charities sends this money, allegedly, to another charity, Thousand Currents, which runs BLM as a “fiscal sponsorship.”

ActBlue reported in May; it processed a record of $177.9 million in monthly donations, which resulted in a 180% increase over 2019. An unprecedented amount of charitable and political donations thanks to the Black Lives Matter hyper activism.

ActBlue seems straightforward, but the general public is not aware of the concealed complexities, lack of transparency, and possible diversion of funds.

Thousand Currents

Black Lives Matter Global Network has received substantial national news coverage, and it recently received $6.5 million in donations. The network is an unincorporated pseudo organization, and according to the IRS, it is not a 501(C)(3) charity, nor is it registered with the California charity registry. Why is it able to receive charitable donations…by using the Thousand Currents 501(C)(3) charity through what is known as ‘fiscal sponsorship’?

Fiscal sponsorships funnel money through a “conduit arrangement” between a nonprofit sponsor like Thousand Currents to a pseudo organization or a group of individuals to exploit the IRS tax code. Donors should receive a tax deduction receipt from the fiscal sponsor.

Often, the arrangements lack oversight, leaving them highly susceptible to misuse and fraud, and they conceal the beneficiaries. Also, funds cannot be used for political activities. Unfortunately, the IRS has refused to take action regarding fiscal sponsorships, even though it recognizes the arrangements have inherent risks. The IRS does not require fiscal sponsors to disclose their conduit arrangements in their 990 tax returns.

If you make a donation through the BLM Global Network donation page, ActBlue Charity will process your donation. The BLM Global Network will be the recipient, and ActBlue Charity, not Thousand Currents, will be the tax-exempt organization. Only through inquiry with ActBlue is it revealed that Thousand Currents is the fiscal sponsor. A very deceptive practice. Thousand Currents 2019 audited financial statements disclose it offers fiscal sponsorship services but does not disclose those arrangements.

Thousand Currents is a self-proclaimed non-profit organization and Susan Rosenberg serves on its Board. As we reported, she is a member of the Weather Underground and was pardoned by Bill Clinton on his last day in office. The Weather Underground were a radical and violent domestic terrorist group in the 1970s, responsible for bombings and deaths in the US. Bill Ayers, and his wife, Bernardine Dohrn, former President Barack Obama’s good friends from Chicago, were also members and leaders of the Weather Underground.