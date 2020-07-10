http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/XXoxr0goaJs/ct-chicago-summer-weather-1995-heat-wave-20200709-hrvkdrwpknfh5g22tnrxfwv3p4-story.html
To prevent heat-related illnesses, Chicagoans should limit exposure to direct sunlight outdoors, hydrate often, visit the a cooling center and only exercise outside when it’s not hot, such as early in the morning or after sunset, he said. To help others avoid heat, people should keep cars running when people are inside them and check on their neighbors, Borchardt said.