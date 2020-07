https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/chinese-boy-9-can-juggle-football-rope-skipping-time-blindfolded/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A schoolboy has become an internet sensation in China after being filmed juggling a football and jumping rope at the same time.

The nine-year-old from Beijing, Yi Bingsheng, can even do both tricks while having his eyes covered.

The child has stunned tens of thousands with his incredible sports talent, and is dubbed ‘a future Messi’ by Chinese web users.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook