http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/G_Uh1ielEuQ/

The City of Seattle invited white municipal employees to take part in diversity education seminars last month that stressed their “complicity in the system of white supremacy” and sought to re-educate them to “interrupt racism.”

Christopher F. Rufo of City Journal reports:

Last month, the City of Seattle’s Office of Civil Rights sent an email inviting “white City employees” to attend a training session on “Interrupting Internalized Racial Superiority and Whiteness,” a program designed to help white workers examine their “complicity in the system of white supremacy” and “interrupt racism in ways that are accountable to Black, Indigenous and People of Color.” Hoping to learn more, I submitted a public records request for all documentation related to the training. The results are disturbing. … Once the diversity trainers have established this basic conceptual framework, they encourage white employees to “practice self-talk that affirms [their] complicity in racism” and work on “undoing [their] own whiteness.” As part of this process, white employees must abandon their “white normative behavior” and learn to let go of their “comfort,” “physical safety,” “social status,” and “relationships with some other white people.” As writer James Lindsay has pointed out, this is not the language of human resources; it is the language of cult programming—persuading members they are defective in some predefined manner, exploiting their emotional vulnerabilities, and isolating them from previous relationships.

Municipal governments in liberal cities like Seattle are not alone.

The Public Broadcasting System (PBS), a taxpayer-supported entity, has created “Tools for Anti-Racist Teaching” that it provides to educators to help them instruct children about “systemic racism,” their role in it, and how to fight it.

In addition, private companies, eager to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, have provided customers with lists of “anti-racist” literature, helping to send books like White Fragility to the top of bestseller lists.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, is available for pre-order. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

