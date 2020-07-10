http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/X0SIQlqYO7c/

Ann Coulter, who wrote the book In Trump We Trust, has been far more critical of the president recently, calling him a “moron” and a “blithering idiot” just two months ago.

Now Coulter is calling for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to lose in November to Democratic opponent Amy McGrath, who recently won the nomination in a close race against Charles Booker.

Coulter went off over a GOP group affiliated with McConnell taking out ads to stop Kris Kobach in the Kansas Senate primary:

Sen. Mitch McConnell is spending millions of dollars on ads in Kansas to defeat the greatest living Republican — because the Chamber of Commerce is afraid Kris Kobach will cut off their supply of cheap foreign labor. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 10, 2020

She tweeted directly “PLEASE REPUBLICANS, VOTE AGAINST MCCONNELL AND NEVER GIVE HIM ANOTHER DIME” and attacked Kobach’s opponent as the “open borders candidate.”

Mitch McConnell, senate majority leader of the REPUBLICANS, is spending $3 million dollars in ads calling a fellow Republican a “white supremacist” for opposing mass immigration. PLEASE REPUBLICANS, VOTE AGAINST MCCONNELL AND NEVER GIVE HIM ANOTHER DIME.#VoteKobach — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 10, 2020

The latest National Republican Senatorial Committee shows the MAGA candidate, Kris Kobach, beating the open borders candidate, Roger Marshall. So Mitch McConnell zoomed in with millions in dollars of ads DEFAMING Kobach as a “white supremacist.”#DefeatMcConnell — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 10, 2020

Coulter even talked up McGrath a bit and contrasted her with “broken-down old man” McConnell, but concluded that Kentuckians should just “STAY HOME” on election day:

The lovely Amy McGrath is a Marine Corps veteran. The average donation to her campaign is $36. Mitch McConnell is a broken-down old man owed by cheap labor lobbyists.#DefeatMcConnell — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 10, 2020

Mitch McConnell is running this year in a CLOSE ELECTION. If we do not teach these betraying RINOs a lesson, we will be Charlie Brown with the football for our remaining time on earth. KENTUCKIANS: STAY HOME ON NOV 3! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 10, 2020

