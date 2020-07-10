http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/X0SIQlqYO7c/

Ann Coulter, who wrote the book In Trump We Trust, has been far more critical of the president recently, calling him a “moron” and a “blithering idiot” just two months ago.

Now Coulter is calling for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to lose in November to Democratic opponent Amy McGrath, who recently won the nomination in a close race against Charles Booker.

Coulter went off over a GOP group affiliated with McConnell taking out ads to stop Kris Kobach in the Kansas Senate primary:

She tweeted directly “PLEASE REPUBLICANS, VOTE AGAINST MCCONNELL AND NEVER GIVE HIM ANOTHER DIME” and attacked Kobach’s opponent as the “open borders candidate.”

Coulter even talked up McGrath a bit and contrasted her with “broken-down old man” McConnell, but concluded that Kentuckians should just “STAY HOME” on election day:

