NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio was jeered as he helped to paint the Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower.

De Blasio was heckled at Millionaire’s Row on Thursday, the site of Donald Trump‘s building, which was closed off to traffic between 56th and 57th Street.

He was accompanied by his wife and NYC First Lady Chirlane McCrayCredit: AP:Associated Press

An aerial view of the BLM mural on Thursday

Randy Williams (L), has a debate with a man (R) protesting the painting of the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ on Fifth AvenueCredit: EPA

The yellow slogan he commissioned, to “send a message” to Trump, was painted by local artists from Street Corner Resources and was near completion by 11.30am.

Tension mounted between the BLM protesters on the scene and passersby who questioned the mural’s location.

The mayor showed up with his wife, First Lady Chirlane McCray, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Rep. Carolyn Maloney to fill in the letter “L” – but he didn’t receive a warm welcome.

Anthony Beckford (R), the president of Black Lives Matter Brooklyn, has a debate with a man about the BLM muralCredit: EPA

Trump criticized the mural before it was completedCredit: Reuters

During his brief 20-minute appearance, people shouted “douchebag de Blasio,” “shame on you,” and “Hitler told us all lives didn’t matter, too!” according to the New York Post.

“Let’s show Donald Trump what he does not understand, let’s paint it right in front of his building for him,” de Blasio told the crowd chanting “Black Lives Matter!”

Outside the President’s building, de Blasio declared that “everyone is accountable under the law, whether they wear a business suit or a uniform.”

De Blasio was heckled when he showed upCredit: Getty Images – Getty

De Blasio donned an orange CMS face covering as he helped to color in the letter ‘L’Credit: AP:Associated Press

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife Chirlane Irene McCray and Reverend Al Sharpton paint a “Black Lives Matter” along 5th avenue outside Trump Tower in New York CityCredit: Reuters

He vowed “to identify the institutional racism and tear it down” in the Big Apple as the mass protests continue.

The mayor’s office tweeted a birds eye view of the mural, writing “from Fifth Avenue to Fulton Street to Richmond Terrace, NYC has a message for the world” followed by the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

But sources previously told the Post de Blasio supported the artwork primarily to “antagonize” the President.

“This is what he is concerned about while the city burns,” the insider said.

“What an amateur politician.”

The bright yellow logo can be seen outside the President’s buildingCredit: AP:Associated Press Trump previously described the murals as ‘antagonistic’Credit: AP:Associated Press Black Lives Matter is painted on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower, Thursday, July 9Credit: AP:Associated Press Earlier today, a Department of Transportation spokesperson told PIX 11 that the block would be inaccessible to cars until Sunday, when traffic would be free to drive through the BLM painting. Buses will be back operating sooner than that, however.

City officials postponed the work last Wednesday until sometime this week citing “logistics” after de Blasio said it would happen “in a matter of days.”

The President slammed plans for an “antagonizing” BLM mural outside Trump’s building on Wednesday, after de Blasio announced it would serve as a “message to him.”

The mayor had declared his intention to create a large activist painting on this lucrative street on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

De Blasio’s office echoed his statements about sending a ‘message’ to Trump

Trump slammed the BLM mural on Fifth Avenue recentlyCredit: AFP

Volunteers paint the NYC on July 9Credit: AP:Associated Press

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the BLM mural would be here in daysCredit: Alamy Live News

Cars wont be able to drive on that block until Sunday because of the BLM muralCredit: PIX11

But Trump lambasted the mayor’s scheme, as well as his intention to defund the NYPD‘s $6 billion budget.

“And yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue,” the President raged.

“This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the horrible BLM chant, ‘Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon.’

“Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!”

The block between 56th and 57th streets has been blocked offCredit: PIX11

Trump lacerated the mayor on TwitterCredit: Twitter

The tower is where Trump stays when he is in New YorkCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Trump’s dig came as NYC City Council approved a $1 billion budget cut to the NYPD last week.

Elsewhere, local artists completed a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Manhattan last Friday while the George Floyd protests continue.

The pointed message was painted on Centre Street, where just a block away, protesters were still camped out at City Hall Park.

Jon Souza of Thrive Collective, a local organization, was one of the artists working on the sizable project.

Last week, before work began on the Fifth Avenue design, Souza explained that each artist or group was assigned a letter to work on while the demonstrations continued.

De Blasio clapped back a few hours later

Jon Souza of Thrive Collective, an arts organization in NYC, stands beside the mural on Centre streetCredit: Fionnuala O’Leary

An artist called ‘Key Detail’ works on the letter B on the street outside the courthouseCredit: Fionnuala O’Leary

Regarding Trump’s Twitter statements about the murals being a “symbol of hate”, Souza said that “you have to take it with a grain of salt.”

“I think what’s happening now there might be some differences of opinion,” he told The Sun. “Now, this is what everybody needs: we all need our own form of art therapy.

“After coronavirus, we’ve all kind of gone through our own collective trauma, I think that art is one of the best ways to heal, to bring people together.”

Souza said these larger-than-life messages are a way to get a dialogue going about recent events and “not just putting an opinion out to argue.”

Demonstrators have taken to the streets to decry systemic racism since May 25, the date of Floyd’s police custody death in Minneapolis.

The slogan was painted in front of the White House in Washington DC back in June and the initiative is rapidly catching on, emerging in mayor US cities.

American flag burning outside Trump Tower during a protestCredit: The Mega Agency

Trump Tower on 5th Avenue is seen in New YorkCredit: Reuters

Protesters occupy area outside City Hall and Brooklyn Bridge, NYCCredit: Splash News

Violent clashes between police and protesters on the streets of NYC on July 1Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Police clashes with Occupy City Hall protestors in NYCCredit: Getty Images – Getty

The completed letter ‘A’ on Centre StreetCredit: Jon Souza

Souza puts the finishing touches to the downtown Manhattan mural last weekCredit: Jon Souza

Black Lives Matter Mural Unveiled On Newly Named Black Lives Matter Way In BrooklynCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Black Lives Matter Mural Unveiled On Newly Named Black Lives Matter Way In BrooklynCredit: Getty Images – Getty

De Blasio wants a giant mural outside Trump’s Fifth Avenue building, like the one in DCCredit: AP:Associated Press

