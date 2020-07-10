https://www.dailywire.com/news/dead-cat-gets-voter-registration-application-in-the-mail

A family in Atlanta says it received a voter registration form this week for their cat Cody – which passed away a dozen years ago.

“There’s a huge push but if they’re trying to register cats, I’m not sure who else they’re trying to register,” the late cat’s owner, Carol Tims, told Fox5 Atlanta. “I’m not sure if they’re trying to register dogs, mice, snakes.”

She said they received the form addressed to the cat in their mailbox on Wednesday, with a pre-printed label that said “Cody Tims,” according to a photo on Fox5.

While Times said the pet was a “great cat, indoor and outdoor” who “loved his family, loved his neighborhood” — living to age 18 1/2 — he likely won’t be voting any time soon. “He’s a cat and he’s been dead for a long time,” Tims told Fox5.

But where the voter registration form came from is unclear.

“The Secretary of State’s Office says the application did not come from their office. They say third party groups often use mailing lists to get names and addresses. They released a statement saying: ‘Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals. This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing. Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud,’” Fox5 reported.

The Secretary of State’s Office says they’re quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he did not have a license or state ID. If you’re wondering how Cody would have voted if he could go to the polls. His owner said he was a DemoCAT.

Ba da bing.

With COVID-19 still a problem in the U.S., Democrats have been pushing for mail-in voting.

“The Democratic chairs of key House committees on Friday called on Congress to send $4 billion to states to allow for mail-in voting and other efforts to conduct elections during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the right to vote ‘may be in jeopardy’ without action,” The Hill reported in May.

“Without decisive action by Congress, the coronavirus crisis may exacerbate dangerous impediments for voters, including closed or restricted access to polling places and public health restrictions that deter voter participation — all of which could result in depressed voter turnout that undermines the will of the American people and degrades confidence in our elections,” the House members said in a joint statement.

But President Trump vehemently opposes the push. “Mail-In Ballot fraud found in many elections. People are just now seeing how bad, dishonest and slow it is. Election results could be delayed for months. No more big election night answers? 1% not even counted in 2016. Ridiculous! Just a formula for RIGGING an Election,” he wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“Absentee Ballots are fine because you have to go through a precise process to get your voting privilege. Not so with Mail-Ins. Rigged Election!!! 20% fraudulent ballots?” Trump wrote.

….Absentee Ballots are fine because you have to go through a precise process to get your voting privilege. Not so with Mail-Ins. Rigged Election!!! 20% fraudulent ballots? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2020

