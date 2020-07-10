https://www.dailywire.com/news/denver-health-officials-investigating-highly-contagious-disease-that-spreads-through-feces-after-outbreak-in-homeless-population

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) is investigating an outbreak among the city’s homeless population of a bacteria that causes Shigellosis, a highly infectious disease that is spread through feces that causes flu-like symptoms.

DDPHE said Thursday that health workers started noticing the outbreak of Shigellosis cases starting in late May but failed to track the cases because workers were not able to interview the patients before they left the hospital or there was no way to contact the patient after they left.

DDPHE said that it was reviewing the records of 12 identified cases of Shigellosis from May 21 through June 14. and that “through July 7, only 4 are confirmed to be matches and the remaining 8 are being reviewed closely as a part of the investigation, but may not all be connected with this outbreak.”

“Of the 12 cases under investigation as being possibly associated with this outbreak, 10 have a history of substance abuse, 10 have a history of experiencing homelessness, 9 are males, and ages range from 23-65 with a mean age of 43.6 years,” the department said. “Information about the cases’ exposure to the bacteria is not conclusively known at this time and is part of the ongoing investigation.”

The department described the disease as lasting approximately a week, longer if the patient is immunocompromised or has underlying health conditions, with symptoms usually including diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

In a statement, DDPHE said:

