Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue refuses to kowtow to progressive pressure after issuing remarks of support for President Donald Trump.

What’s a brief history here?

On Thursday, Unanue insisted that the United States is “blessed” to have Trump for president, spurning calls for boycotts of the beloved, affordable brand.

He made the remarks at a White House event, saying, “We are all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder.”

“We have an incredible builder, and we pray — we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and grow,” he added.

What are the details?

Unanue appeared on Friday’s broadcast of “Fox & Friends,” where he said he would not apologize for the apparently controversial stance.

“It’s suppression of speech,” Unanue said of people demanding a boycott of the brand.

Among those calling for a boycott are Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, and “Hamilton” star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Unanue, who worked with former First Lady Michelle Obama when her husband, former President Barack Obama, was in office, expressed his disappointment for a double standard.

“You’re allowed to talk good or to praise one president, but you’re not allowed — when I was called to be part of this commission to aid in economic and educational prosperity and you make positive comment, all of the sudden that’s not acceptable,” Unanue complained.

He concluded with a strong statement in support of his remarks.

“‘m not apologizing for saying — and especially when you’re called by the president of the United States, you’re gonna say, ‘No, I’m sorry, I’m busy. No, thank you,'” he insisted. “I didn’t say that to the Obamas and I didn’t say that to President Trump.”

