This is what you get when you rely on a twenty-something bartender for public policy.

Dopey Alexendria Ocasio-Cortez is pushing to defund the police in New York City.

Violence and murders are soaring in the city.

But Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t know what will take the place of police.

She says to try some “experimentation.”

She even suggests passing “experimentation” legislation.

This isn’t enlightenment. This is foolishness.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez proves Democrats have no idea what would take the place of police after defunding. She calls for “experimentation” with public safety, and to “even pass laws in the spirit of that experimentation” pic.twitter.com/XtDBL6b8x2 — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) July 10, 2020

