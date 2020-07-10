https://www.theblaze.com/news/dr-anthony-fauci-says-he-hasnt-briefed-president-donald-trump-in-at-least-2-months

Top adviser on the White House’s coronavirus task force Dr. Anthony Fauci says he hasn’t briefed President Donald Trump in at least two months, according to reports.

On Friday, the

Financial Times reported that Fauci, infectious disease expert and director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has not sat with the president and briefed him on the COVID-19 pandemic in two months.

Fauci, who had virtual lunch with the Financial Times, said that he hasn’t even seen the president in person since June 2.

Fauci spoke to the outlet about the resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the country.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say we have a serious ongoing problem, right now, as we speak,” he said. “What worries me is the slope of the curve. It still looks like it’s exponential.”

The 79-year-old health expert explained that many states simply opened too soon and that many people refused to heed professional advice on the health emergency.

“I think we have to realize that some states jumped ahead of themselves. Other states did it correctly,” he explained. “But the citizenry didn’t listen to the guidelines and they decided they were going to stay in bars and go to congregations of crowds and celebrations.”

The Times reports, “At times, Trump has seemed to have lost patience with Fauci. In early May, the White House stopped him testifying in front of Congress — although he has presented himself to answer questions more recently. Now, it is reported that the White House is preventing him from appearing on TV.”

Fauci explained, “I have a reputation, as you probably have figured out, of speaking the truth at all times and not sugar-coating things. And that may be one of the reasons why I haven’t been on television very much lately.”

Fauci concludes by warning that the COVID-19 pandemic really is “the big one.”

“You have a random virus jump species from an animal to a human that is spectacularly efficient in spreading from human to human, and has a high degree, relatively speaking, of morbidity and mortality,” he warned. “We are living in the perfect storm right now.”

