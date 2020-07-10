https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/dr-birx-continues-offer-half-truths-american-public-severity-coronavirus-children/

On Wednesday at a White House briefing with members of the Coronavirus task force Dr. Birx congratulated parents for protecting children and keeping infection rates low for children.

Dr. Birx then went on to say the mortality rate in those under 25 is less than 0.1 percent.

DR. BIRX: I think the Vice President covered that incredibly well. We know the mortality rate in under 25 from the CDC data is less than 0.1 percent. And so that has been holding. But until we know how many have been infected, we have no evidence that there is significant mortality in children without coexisting diseases. And that’s what we’re looking for right now, is to really make sure we’ve unturn- — overturned every rock and understand that in deep detail.

Dr. Birx likes to give the American public half of the information they need to make mature, intelligent decisions.

When Dr. Birx says the mortality rate in children is less than 0.1% this is not completely truthful.

It has been widely known for months that the coronavirus is much less dangerous for children than the seasonal flu.

As we reported back in May—

In late February, nearly a month after President Trump banned travel from China to the United States in January, the CDC terrorized Americans by claiming the Wuhan coronavirus had a mortality rate of 2.3% at its epicenter.

The CDC compared the coronavirus mortality rate of 2.3% to the seasonal flu mortality rate of 0.1%.

Two weeks later WHO leader, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, sparked a global panic when he claimed the COVID-19 had a 3.4% mortality rate and then compared that number to the annual estimated seasonal flu mortality rate of 0.1%.

These irresponsible and completely inaccurate statements led to the greatest economic crash since the Great Depression.

30 million Americans are currently unemployed due to the crisis and the number is growing each week.

Now this…

In May the CDC equated the Wuhan coronavirus to the seasonal flu.

The COVID-19 hospitalization rates are “similar to” those in the 65 and older category during “recent high severity influenza seasons.”

And the COVID-19 hospitalizations for children 17 and under is MUCH LOWER than the seasonal flu hospitalization rates during recent influenza seasons.

The COVID-19 is LESS DANGEROUS to children than a typical influenza!

CDC equates covid19 & flu, 5/1/20: covid19 hospitalization rates are “similar to” those in >65 yo’s during “recent high severity influenza seasons” & for children (0-17) “much lower than flu hosp rates during recent influenza seasons” (h/t @ElonBachman) https://t.co/8sAdxRPlK6 pic.twitter.com/G2RGnNCZU6 — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) May 2, 2020

And just think — We destroyed out economy for this!

