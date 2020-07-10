http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mpnYqKdsN9I/

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson is defending DeSean Jackson for reposting messages by notorious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan, a man Malik calls “honorable.”

On Monday, reports began flooding the sports world that Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson had been posting quotes about the evils of Jews that he thought were spoken by Adolf Hitler. He also reposted messages by rabid anti-Semite and Nation of Islam leader, Louis Farrakhan.

After nearly a day of controversy, the Eagles gave Jackson a mild rebuke for posting the hate speech against Jews. The team insisted it had “spoken” with Jackson and told him the posts were unacceptable. Jackson apologized for the Instagram messages and deleted them, but his team has thus far made no other moves to punish him for the outrageous examples of hate.

Almost no one in the NFL spoke up to condemn Jackson’s posts. Even Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles’ Jewish team owner who just finished a documentary on anti-Semitism, has been silent since the team’s initial response, about the hate in his own organization.

Worse, at least two athletes have spoken up to defend DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic posts.

On Wednesday, former NBA player Stephen Jackson (no relation) said that DeSean Jackson was “speaking the truth” about Jews. And today another NFL player has come to DeSean’s defense.

Today, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson is also defending DeSean’s posts, at least where it concerns the messages supporting rabid Jew-hater Louis Farrakhan.

Malik wrote that “the honorable Farrakhan is nothing like that vile scum hitler.” He also downplayed DeSean’s anti-Semitism, according to Bleacher Report.

#Eagles DT Malik Jackson lashed out on a fan to defend Louis Farrakhan, who he calls “honorable.” Farrakhan is considered one of the most notorious anti-Semitic, anti-LGBT, & anti-white speakers in the world according to @ADL. Farrakhan has called Jews “termites” and “satanic.” pic.twitter.com/4lWSr0cgKs — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) July 9, 2020

Malik Jackson is the same player who said that he would be excited to play against Brees this year when the QB dared to say he felt patriotic about the United States and its flag. Hinting that he would take extra pleasure in hitting Brees.

Still, five days have passed, and the Eagles have taken no action against DeSean Jackson for his blatantly anti-Semitic posts. In addition, the league has said nothing at all about the controversy.

