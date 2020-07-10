http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KeMn7J0tFbE/

Left-wing rapper Eminem hit a trio of cultural issues dominating the nation in a new song “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady,” from mask-shaming to cop-bashing, even taking aim at New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

The Grammy-Award winner dropped a new track early Friday, in collaboration with rapper Kid Cudi. In it, he takes aim at Drew Brees, presumably for the quarterback’s initial defense of standing for the national anthem — a position he later apologized for.

Eminem’s lyrics read:

I had hoop dreams, now I shoot threes (What?)

Got a lil’ green (Yeah), but I don’t do weed (Nope)

Purp nor lean (Nah), that’s Tunechi (Yeah)

That’s New Orleans (What?), fuck Drew Brees (Yeah)

In another section, the rapper criticizes political leaders’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic and slams those who refuse to wear masks, specifically:

Bunch of half-wits up in office (What?)

Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse

Other half are just pissed off and (Yeah)

Don’t wanna wear a mask and they’re just scoffing

And that’s how you end up catching the s— off ‘em

I just used the same basket as you shopping

Now I’m in a fuckin’ casket from you coughin’ (Damn)

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, also mentions George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery by name, but, of course, the single would not be complete without the artists asking, “How the fuck is it that so many cops are dirty?”:

And it’s nonstop fury (Yeah)

‘Cause I ain’t holding ‘em up like an armed robbery (Nah)

And God’s my jury, so when I die, I’m not worried (Nah)

Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery (Yeah)

How the fuck is it that so many cops are dirty? (Huh?)

Stop, man, please, officer, I’m sorry

But I can’t breathe when I got you on top of me

Your goddamn knee’s on my carotid artery (Fuck)

This is hardly the first time the anti-Trump rapper has made waves with controversial songs. The Secret Service interviewed Eminem in 2018 over lyrics found in his 2017 album “Revival.”

“Time to bury him, so tell him to prepare to get impeached,” Eminem said in one of his tracks, targeting Ivanka and Melania Trump in another, as Breitbart News detailed:

Although Secret Service officials did not respond to the TMZ at the time, the documents confirm that the Protective Intelligence and Assessment Division consequently conducted a background check and arranged an interview with his lawyers soon afterward. During the interview last January, Mathers was reportedly “familiar [with] the song and began [to] rap along with the interviewers as the verse was read.” However, authorities decided against referring him to a federal prosecutor. “At the conclusion of the interview, Agents again offered to answer any questions. It was also explained that any additional questions about this investigation should be directed to the USSS [United States Secret Service] Office of Government and Public Affairs. Counsel then escorted Agents from Mather’s office,” the documents read.

Eminem has since urged Americans to register to vote to help “change gun laws in America,” despite his own well-documented history of glorifying violence throughout his entertainment career.

