Eminem went after bad cops, people who refuse to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brews in his new (co-)single and first collaboration with Kid Cudi. The Slim Shady of “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady” also sent “prayers” out to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery in his lyrically excellent-as-always verse.
We’ve posted Marshall Mathers’ relevant lyrics, which are courtesy of Genius.com, below. They’re in order of his flow.
First, on Brees, who caught Em’s wrath for saying that NFL players kneeling during the pregame national anthem was “disrespecting the flag.” Brees has since apologized for taking that stance.
I had hoop dreams, now I shoot threes (What?) Got a lil’ green (Yeah), but I don’t do weed (Nope) Purp nor lean (Nah), that’s Tunechi (Yeah) That’s New Orleans (What?), f— Drew Brees (Yeah)
Bunch of half-wits up in office (What?) Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse Other half are just pissed off and (Yeah) Don’t wanna wear a mask and they’re just scoffing And that’s how you end up catching the s— off ‘em I just used the same basket as you shopping Now I’m in a f—in’ casket from you coughin’ (Damn)
If you didn’t catch that last line, it’s a double entendre for “coffin.”
And it’s nonstop fury (Yeah) ‘Cause I ain’t holding ‘em up like an armed robbery (Nah) And God’s my jury, so when I die, I’m not worried (Nah) Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery (Yeah) How the f— is it that so many cops are dirty? (Huh?) Stop, man, please, officer, I’m sorry But I can’t breathe when I got you on top of me Your goddamn knee’s on my carotid artery (F—)
The East Coast–West Coast feud may never die, even if its combatants occasionally do. In its latest installment, The Game shot disses at Meek Mill in September after the Compton rapper came to believe that Meek implicated him in the assault and robbery of performer Sean Kingston.
The Game released a diss track called “Pest Control,” while Meek Mill has yet to retaliate. As of now, this feud is still raging — The Game likes to call his adversary “Meeky Mouse.”
Getty Images
Iggy Azalea vs. Azealia Banks
The battle of the Azaleas started in 2012, when Banks called out XXL magazine for placing Iggy on its “Freshman” cover after she spit lyrics like “runway slave master” on one of her tracks.
In 2014, Banks called out Iggy for being quick to appropriate black culture while staying silent went it comes to black issues — like the police shooting of Mike Brown. She also called her “Igloo Australia.”
Iggy hit back with a Twitter rant, calling Banks “poisonous” and blaming her lack of success on her “piss poor attitude.”
The Philly-based rapper called out Drake in a tweet in 2015, claiming the “Views” artist wasn’t promoting Meek’s “Dreams Worth More Than Money” album — on which he was featured — because Drake doesn’t write his own raps.
The Canadian rapper shot back with two diss tracks, “Charged Up” and “Back to Back,” in the same week. Meek Mill fired back with his own “Wanna Know.” The feud still appears to be active, as Drake released “Summer Sixteen” earlier this yeah, which was perceived as another track aimed at Meek Mill.
Getty Images
The Roxanne Wars
WBLS D.J. Mr. Magic made U.T.F.O.’s “Roxanne, Roxanne” a hit, but When the group bailed on a thank-you appearance on his radio show, the Marley Marl-backed Juice Crew cut a diss track in response, featuring teen Lolita Gooden under the moniker Roxanne Shanté.
U.T.F.O. responded to Shanté’s diss, which opened the flood gates for any Roxanne, Rox and Roxy to get in on the feud, which they did, with a number of unauthorized responses by acts like Sparky D, Ralph Rolle and Dr. Freshh.
Lil’ Kim, a.k.a. Queen of Hip-Hop, thought Nicki Minaj was biting her style, so shortly after Minaj’s “Pink Friday” release, Kim recorded a diss track titled “Black Friday.” “I’ll turn Pink Friday into Friday the 13th, Alright you Little Kim clone clown,” Queen Bee rapped.
Nicki threw subliminal shade at Kim during her 2015 BET Awards acceptance speech. Although she never mentioned her by name, many took it as a direct slam: “Please make it your business to follow your dreams because one day, you will wake up and look around and your dreams will be gone. And then you’ll be mad at somebody, but be mad at your f—— self,” Minaj said.
These two only recently made up in a strip club after 12 years during which several diss tracks were exchanged. It started when 50 dismissed The Game from his label live on New York’s Hot 97 in 2005 because the Compton rapper didn’t want to be a part of G-Unit’s feuds with other crews.
The two staged a public reconciliation that many dismissed as a publicity stunt, when 50 said shortly afterward that The Game had no street cred. The Game then initiated a boycott of G-Unit.
This beef turned violent, with Ja Rule alleging that 50 was behind a robbery of the “Holla Holla” rapper out of what he called jealousy. 50 was then attacked by Ja Rule‘s Murder Inc. in a New York recording studio where he was stabbed.
Investigators also believed Murder Inc. was linked to 50 Cent’s infamous shooting in which the “Get Rich or Die Trying” artist was shot a total of nine times. Diss tracks and physical altercations ensued, with the rivalry having been most recently revived last year in a series of taunting tweets.
Getty Images
Lil’ Kim vs. Foxy Brown
Lil’ Kim and Foxy Brown’s careers took off around the same time, fueling rumors that there were tensions between the two — especially when their debut albums were scheduled for release a week apart.
Then Kim put out “Notorious K.I.M.,” on which she took implicit shots at Foxy, who then fired back with some lines of her own. The beef eventually took a violent turn when shots rang out as Kim left Hot 97’s studios following a run-in between her entourage and Capone from Capone-N-Noreaga. It was believed to have been related to Foxy’s lyrics in the CNN song “Bang, Bang.”
Getty Images
Jay-Z vs. Nas
With the death of Notorious BIG, Nas had rose to the top of the rap chain. But after a few flop albums he made way for Jay-Z to become the new King of Rap, nursing a beef that remained largely subliminal until Hova released an official diss track titled “The Takeover” in 2001. On it, he said Nas “went from Nasty Nas to Esco’s trash”and rapped, “Ask Nas, he don’t want it with Hov.”
Then all hell broke loose because Nas definitely did want it with Jay-Z, releasing “Ether,” which attacked HOVA’s street cred and more. As the two top rap artists at the time, Nas and Jay-Z were essentially embroiled in a power struggle for hip-hop supremacy, but now the two are besties — kinda.
Ice Cube wrote almost all of the lyrics on N.W.A’s debut album “Straight Outta Compton,” but reaped none of the monetary benefits, so he split from the group, which later released a diss track targeting the newly-solo rapper.
Cube naturally came back with his own expletive-laden diss track, “No Vaseline,” searing his former bandmates with a flurry of snaps that comprised an entire scene in N.W.A biopic “Straight Outta Compton.”
The death of group member Eazy-E marginalized the beef, which is now long squashed, with Cube and the remaining members of N.W.A. having performed together at Coachella just earlier this year.
Getty Images
Tupac v. B.I.G.
The feud that defined the East Coast–West Coast rap rivalry. The two were apparently on good terms until Tupac got shot and robbed in a Manhattan recording studio. Pac assumed Biggie was behind it all, especially after he released a track titled “Who Shot Ya?”
The West Coast rapper came back with numerous diss tracks including “Hit ‘Em Up,” which took shots at B.I.G. Biggie never came back with an “official” retaliation record, but the tension still continued.
Their beef technically ended when Tupac was fatally shot in a drive-by in Vegas. Less than a year later, Biggie was leaving a Soul Train Music Awards after party when he was also fatally shot in a drive-by. There are multiple theories surrounding the two iconic rappers’ deaths, including Biggie’s involvement in Tupac’s murder.
YouTube
MC Shan v. KRS-One
But the original East–West rivalry took place between the Bronx and Queens. “The Bridge Wars” broke out when Marley Marl and MC Shan released a track titled “The Bridge,” which implied that hip-hop started in Queensbridge.
KRS-One bristled at the notion, so he put out “South Bronx,” in which he took shots at MC Shan and praised the South Bronx. Though the feud started in 1985, diss tracks continued well into 2001. The beef officially came to an end when KRS-One and Marley Marl collaborated on the “Hip Hop Lives” album in 2007.
Getty Images
1 of 13
Feuds have become something of a tradition in the genre, but while some will go down in history others were just wack
In light of the genre’s most recent petty feud between The Game and Meek Mill, TheWrap looks back at hip-hop’s best and worst historic beefs.
Fellow Conservative: Change in Washington means changing the people we send there, and that means electing courageous freedom fighters who will stand up to the liberals in Congress and support President Trump. House Freedom Fund has identified six priority candidates who need your support now. These candidates have proven records of fighting for less government and more […]
CauseACTION is pleased to support Glenn Beck's launch of "Real Estate Agents I Trust". Glenn's network of dedicated, trustworthy Real Estate Agents are here to help you with one of the most important investments in your life. Visit this post to get started and be assured of a great, professional moving experience.
Sponsored
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
More Topics
More
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here:
Cookie Policy