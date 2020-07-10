https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/espn-reporter-says-fck-gop-senator-josh-hawley-criticizing-nba-china-espn-responds/

Josh Hawley

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski wasn’t too happy that Senator Josh Halwey (R-MO) blasted the NBA for kowtowing to Beijing and refusing to support US military and law enforcement.

Hawley sent a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver blasting the league’s decision to limit messages players can wear on their jerseys to a few BLM/social justice slogans while censoring support for police or criticism of the CCP.

NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski got triggered and said “F*ck you” to Hawley in an email.

Senator Hawley on Friday posted the screenshot of the email from Wojnarowski to his Twitter account.

“Don’t criticize China or express support for law enforcement to ESPN. It makes them real mad” – Hawley said in a caption with the screenshot of the email attached.⁦

Don’t criticize #China or express support for law enforcement to @espn. It makes them real mad ⁦@Outkick⁩ pic.twitter.com/WJDxrotUBD — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020

Woj ‘apologized’ early Friday afternoon after publicly getting called out by Hawley.

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake. I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them,” Wojnarowski said in a carefully crafted statement.

ESPN responded in a statement on Friday afternoon in coordination with Woj’s ‘apology.’

Senator Hawley pushed back on the fake apology.

“Don’t make Adrian Wojnarowski apologize. He’s just saying what he really thinks. Call out the NBA. You know, your job” Hawley said.

Don’t make @wojespn apologize. He’s just saying what he really thinks. Call out the @NBA. You know, your job https://t.co/qLX5VsdO6R — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020

