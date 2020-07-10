Kid Cudi came through with a new song featuring Eminem on Thursday night titled “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady.”

On the track, which was produced by Dot da Genius, Eminem, and J Gramm, Eminem took aim at Drew Brees, rapping, “Got a lil’ green (Yeah), but I don’t do weed (Nope)/Purp nor lean (Nah), that’s Tunechi (Yeah)/That’s New Orleans (Yeah), fuck Drew Brees (Yeah).” The New Orleans Saints quarterback was criticized after he recently said that he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Brees made the comment to Yahoo Finance after being asked what he thought about kneeling during the national anthem when the NFL returns to show solidarity with people protesting police violence and systemic racism.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Brees later apologized for his comments, saying that it broke his “heart to know the pain I have caused.”

Eminem also referenced people who have complained and protested the use of face masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19 on the Kid Cudi track and blasted the “half wits up in office.”

Fuck going on man? (Yeah)

Bunch of half wits up in office

Half of us walkin’ around like a zombie apocalypse

Other half are just pissed off and don’t wanna wear a mask

And they’re just scoffin’

And that’s how you end catchin’ the sick off ’em

I just used the same basket as you shoppin’

Now I’m in a fuckin’ casket from you coffin’

Elsewhere on “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,” Eminem addressed police brutality and the murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery

How the fuck is it that so many cops dirty

Stop man please officer I’m sorry

But I can’t breathe when I got you on top of me

Your god damn knee’s in my carotid artery

Eminem released his last studio album, Music to Be Murdered By, at the top of 2020. The project featured appearances from Royce da 5’9″, Anderson .Paak, Ed Sheeran, Juice WRLD, and others.