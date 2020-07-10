https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/google-china-cloudservices/2020/07/10/id/976645

Google has scrapped a plan to launch cloud computing services in China and other countries with heated political climates, according to Bloomberg News.

The “Isolated Region” project would have provided cloud services that would be managed by government agencies, companies or other third parties in “politically sensitive” countries.

The project would’ve allowed Google to continue developing its cloud service sector to get a foothold into countries like China and members of the European Union that have strict rules on collecting and processing user data.

However, the flames of global tension between the United States and China continue to rise. The Trump administration’s current ban on using products and services from Chinese telecom company Huawei has placed a strain on the relationship between the two countries.

In January 2019, Google had already halted its effort to launch the cloud service in China and instead decided to plan on setting up in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Still, Google has reportedly contemplated bringing a limited version of the service to China after the initial plan was scuttled.

A Google spokeswoman told Bloomberg that the company has not considered launching cloud services to China, which has roughly 900 million internet users.

“What we learned from customer conversations and input from government stakeholders in Europe and elsewhere is that other approaches we were actively pursuing offered better outcomes,” the Google spokeswoman told Bloomberg. “Google does not offer and has not offered cloud platform services inside China.”

