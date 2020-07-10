https://www.theblaze.com/news/abbott-texas-coronavirus-surge-masks

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned that if the rise of coronavirus cases in his state doesn’t slow down that he would have to impose a lockdown order to stop the spread of the pandemic.

“Things will get worse, and let me explain why,” he told KLBK-TV on Friday.

“The deaths that we’re seeing announced today and yesterday — which are now over 100 — those are people who likely contracted COVID-19 in late May,” he explained.

“Actually, the worst is yet to come as we work our way through that massive increase in people testing positive,” Abbott added.

He pleaded with Texans to follow the social distancing guidelines in order to help stop spread the coronavirus and avoid a further lockdown.

“The public needs to understand this was a very tough decision for me to make,” Abbott said.

“I made clear that I made this tough decision for one reason: It was our last best effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. If we do not slow the spread of COVID-19, with that rise of hospitalizations that you’re seeing in Lubbock, with the increased death rate we’re seeing in the state of Texas, the next step would have to be a lockdown,” he added.

“The last thing I want to do, the last thing anybody in Texas wants to do, is to see another lockdown,” Abbot concluded, “hence, the best thing everybody can do is do this thing that is inconvenient of wearing a face covering, knowing that it will keep your jobs open, your economy open, and your businesses open.”

There are more than 10,000 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Texas, with nearly 10,000 new cases reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

