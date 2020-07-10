http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KezumSDqTPk/

Appearing Friday on Fox & Friends, Goya CEO Robert Unanue said that he won’t apologizing for lauding President Donald Trump’s leadership despite his remarks sparking a boycott by leftwingers.

A partial transcript is as follows:

BRIAN KILMEADE: Are you getting a boycott? That’s I heard, because you had the audacity to show up at the president’s invitation and say some positive things about him? ROBERT UNANUE: Yes, and it’s oppression of speech… You’re allowed to talk good or talk praise to one president but you’re not — when I was called to be part of this commission to aid in economic and educational prosperity and you make a positive comment, all the sudden that’s not acceptable. I’m not apologizing for saying. If you’re called by the President of the United States, you’re going to say, ‘No I’m sorry, I’m busy, no thank you?’ I didn’t say that to the Obamas and I didn’t say that to President Trump.

