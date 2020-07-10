https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/07/10/goya-foods-ceo-praises-trumps-leadership-calls-boycott-quickly-ensue/

President Trump held a White House event with Hispanic politicians, business leaders, and supporters Thursday. During that event, the CEO of the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the U.S. openly praised the president for his leadership. Naturally, the inevitable calls from a boycott followed. #BoycottGoya quickly started trending on social media.

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue participated in the press conference in the Rose Garden with President and the other attendees. He was asked to speak by the president and when he did so, he did what must never be done, according to those suffering from a case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Unanue dared to speak freely of his thoughts about the president.

“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” CEO Robert Unanue said during a Thursday event at the White House that featured a group of Hispanic politicians, business leaders and other supporters. “We have an incredible builder. And we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country — that we will continue to prosper and to grow,” Unanue said.

Sorry, Mr. Unanue, you and your company must now be canceled. There is no room for independent thought within the party of identity politics, the Democrats. Lawmakers and other public officials weighed in with their support of a boycott of Goya Foods.

.@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations. Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway https://t.co/lZDQlK6TcU — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 9, 2020

Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling “how to make your own Adobo” https://t.co/YOScAcyAnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

The CEO of @GoyaFoods is at a White House event saying we’re

“blessed to have a leader” like Trump. Make your shopping decisions accordingly. pic.twitter.com/lLHSz4mEUV — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) July 9, 2020

The event at the White House included President Trump signing an expansion of the “Hispanic Prosperity Initiative”. The initiative includes support for Opportunity Zones, charter schools, and tax benefits. No wonder the left objects to the CEO’s words, right? He spoke favorably of a man who was going against teachers’ unions and other Democrat-controlled organizations that limit opportunities for poor and middle-class communities.

Trump reached out to Latino voters Thursday with a promised expansion of his “Hispanic Prosperity Initiative,” an effort said to include more taxpayer support for charter and private schools, and added tax benefits for “Opportunity Zone” development in urban neighborhoods. School choice “is a great civil rights issue and may be the great one of our times,” the president said. For the event, which included the signing of an executive order on the initiative, Trump hosted a group of Hispanic supporters — including politicians and business magnates — one day after he met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who was facing a backlash of his own. Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue attended the event and used the occasion to announce a donation of 1 million cans of chickpeas and 1 million pounds of other food to food banks.

“It’s suppression of speech”, said Mr. Unanue in an interview on FNC. He pointed out that he worked with the Obama administration when Michelle Obama reached out to him “as the most recognized Hispanic brand in the U.S.” He went to the White House and helped introduce Hispanic Heritage Month with President Obama, he said. The point is, he’s a businessman. He works with presidents in both parties.

Unanue announced a donation of his company’s food products to food banks during the event. He is doing what any smart business leader does – he works with everyone for the benefit of his company and his workers. The workers will be hurt if the boycott gains legs and actually shrinks the company’s bottom line – Hispanic workers. The cancel culture ends up harming the very people they claim they are helping. Their hatred of President Trump overrides common sense and decency.

Goya Foods is a New Jersey-based Goya, founded in 1936 by European immigrants. The company was founded in Manhattan in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, immigrants from Spain. Robert Unanue is the grandson of the founders. Recently, the company made food donations to people in the Bronx and Harlem who are suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. The company also donates to New York public schools.

It’s all about Democrat politics, especially with a presidential election coming soon. A petition has been started online, of course, created by United We Dream. It’s important for the Democrats to keep young potential Hispanic voters under their control. The narrative continues that Trump is bad for immigration and Hispanics. Democrats aren’t interested in initiatives that Republican administrations put forward, right? School choice for a better educational opportunity for low-income kids? Nah. Tax incentives for the middle class to open small businesses? Nah. Who needs all that? That is how insane this kind of politicization of free speech is in today’s toxic atmosphere. The bad Orange Man must be defeated, no matter what, even if it includes a successful minority-owned business doing good in the United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

