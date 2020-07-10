http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/y53Bakyg3vU/

A group of Hollywood celebrities is gushing over the Black Lives Matter street mural that was painted in front of Trump Tower in New York on Thursday.

Mayor Bill De Blasio (D) lent a helping hand to the mural effort, along with members of the “Central Park Five” — the five black men who were acquitted in the 1989 Central Park jogger case. “The people of the city believe Black Lives Matter. We wanted to send that message to the whole city and the nation,” the mayor told CNN.

President Donald Trump has criticized the mural effort, saying that it “will further antagonize New York’s Finest,” a reference to members of the New York Police Department. De Blasio has slammed the president as a racist, saying that the commander in chief needs “to acknowledge America’s original sin” of slavery.

But De Blasio and his celebrity supporters are remaining conspicuously quiet about the city’s recent spike in violent crime, which has disproportionately impacted minorities. A surge in gun violence left 64 mostly minority victims shot and ten dead over the July 4 holiday weekend. The Big Apple saw shootings more than double in June from the same month last year.

De Blasio is also moving forward with plans to defund the NYPD, stripping the department of $1 billion in public funding.

Oscar-winner Cher said that the Black Lives Matter mural “brought tears” to her eyes.

Actress Mia Farrow also cheered on the mural, declaring it “so great.”

D.L. Hughley wrote on Instagram that “we’re committed to the meaning of the message,” along with the hashtag #FuckTrump.

Baldwin sibling Billy Baldwin gloated about the mural in a semi-coherent tweet that also referenced Mary Trump, the president’s niece who just published an unflattering book about her family.

Community actress Yvette Nicole Brown added her praise for the people who painted the mural.

