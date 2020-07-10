http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tLFJ3m8SMaI/

Reality star and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian West has shown her support for her husband Kanye West’s bid to run for President of the United States.

After remaining silent since Kanye West’s Independence Day announcement that he’s running for president, his wife Kim has shown her support by retweeting a video of the Good Music boss registering to vote. “To vote click below,” the tweet reads, which includes a link to register to vote, and the hashtag #2020VISION, as well as an instructional in which West shows how easy it is to register to vote.

“What’s up everybody, I’m here at the County Clerk’s office, and I wanted to show you how I just registered to vote,” said West in the video, before walking over to the receptionist. “I just want to show everybody how easy it is to vote here,” said West, before appearing to fill out a voter registration form.

In a recent interview with Forbes, West declared himself pro-life and insisted that Planned Parenthood facilities have been placed strategically placed in urban areas.

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” said West. Putting aside who placed them there, 2010 Census Bureau data shows that a majority of Planned Parenthood’s surgical abortion facilities were located within walking distance, or two miles, of neighborhoods with high black populations. A Life Issues Institute analysis found “that 102 out of 165, or 62% of the Planned Parenthood abortion facilities are located in areas with relatively high African American populations, or in ‘targeted neighborhoods.’”

The abortion mill responded to the rapper’s criticism by insisting, “we stand with Black women,” despite the fact that so many of their facilities are located in urban areas.

