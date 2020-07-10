https://www.theblaze.com/levintv/blm-is-marxist

On “LevinTV” this week, host Mark Levin argued that Black Lives Matter is a “Marxist, anarchist organization” whose goal is to overthrow the United States government. He called out the “Democrat operatives in the media,” such as CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo, for running interference for BLM and Antifa, seemingly without understanding who and what they’re defending.

“BLM is the equivalent of the KKK in terms of its racism, in terms of its antisemitism, in terms of its anti-Americanism. And this is the point that the left refuses to acknowledge and, in fact, attacks anyone who mentions it.” Levin said.

“This is what [BLM] told us. This is what they believe in,” Levin said. “And yet Don Lemon keeps running interference for them, as he did Antifa … ‘Fredo’ (Cuomo) could be the same. These are Democrat operatives in the media, defending Democrat operatives in the Black Lives Matter movement and the Antifa movement.”

