The brother of Mary Trump — whose scathing tell-all about their uncle, President Donald Trump, is due out next week — has reportedly joined other family members to condemn the book.

Mary’s brother, Fred Trump III, called the release of the book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” a “breach of trust and a violation of our privacy.”

Their father, Fred Trump Jr., is the president’s older brother; he died in 1981.

“My wife, children and I have a strong relationship with our extended family. We had no involvement with the preparation of this book, which is a breach of trust and a violation of our privacy,” Trump III said in a statement sent to People by the Trump Organization.

“We consider our family matters to be private,” he continued, “and will not be commenting further.”

Robert Trump, Mary’s uncle and the president’s younger brother, filed a lawsuit arguing a confidentiality agreement she signed in 2001 related to a fight over patriarch Fred Trump Sr.’s estate should prevent her from writing a book.

At a hearing Friday, however, a Dutchess County, N.Y., Supreme Court judge extended a temporary restraining order against Mary Trump until Monday — a day before her book is released, The Hill reported.

The president claimed in June that Mary wasn’t allowed to write a book because of her nondisclosure agreement, which dates back to a suit both Mary and Trump III filed over Trump Sr.’s will two decades ago, People reported.

Their suit was settled in 2001.

According to People, Robert said in June that Mary Trump’s “attempt to sensationalize and mischaracterize our family relationship after all of these years for her own financial gain is both a travesty and injustice to the memory of my late brother, Fred, and our beloved parents. I and the rest of my entire family are so proud of my wonderful brother, the president, and feel that Mary’s actions are truly a disgrace.”

