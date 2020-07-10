https://www.theepochtimes.com/missing-3-year-old-olivia-jansen-likely-found-dead-kansas-police_3420334.html

Authorities on Friday evening confirmed that missing 3-year-old Olivia Jansen was likely found dead following an AMBER Alert that was sent out earlier in the day.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said that at around 6 p.m. Friday, a body believed to be Olivia was discovered in a Kansas City neighborhood trail, according to WIBW.

She was reported missing in the morning when her father awoke to her empty bed. The back door to the residence was left open.

“Due to her age and a search of the area, investigators believe that she was taken from the location. There is no known suspect at this time and no known suspect vehicle,” said Missingkids.org.

Authorities told FOX4 in Kansas City that they received a tip that a body was located off a trail near Interstate 635.

An autopsy has not been carried out to confirm the girl’s identity.

In the incident, the girl’s father, who was not named, told officials that he last saw the child at 11 p.m. on Thursday night. When he woke up at 5:30 a.m., she was gone, he said. She was reported missing about three hours later, officials said.

Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Tom Tomasic told the Fox affiliate that they’ve heard “several stories throughout the day” and “none of them made sense.”

The police department says it has called in the FBI to assist in the investigation and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was called in.

Other details about the case are not clear.

Kansas City, Kansas, is located next to Kansas City, Missouri.

