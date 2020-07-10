https://www.theblaze.com/news/nbc-video-documents-contributors-covid-19-diagnosis-and-recovery-now-the-contributor-admits-he-never-even-had-coronavirus

Dr. Joseph Fair, virologist, epidemiologist, and frequent science contributor, apparently did not have COVID-19 despite NBC following him through his “diagnosis” and “recovery.”

What are the details?

Fair appeared on the network’s “Meet the Press” in June, where he spoke with host Chuck Todd.

In the interview, Todd introduced Fair as having “recently recovered from COVID-19.”

“Dr. Fair, let me start with you, because I would like you to share a little bit about your recovery from COVID-19,” he said. “What should Americans take away from your experience?”

Fair responded by insisting that the virus was “the worst” he’s ever felt.

“I probably spent 23 out of 24 hours in bed,” Fair said. “Those people that are young and think they’re invincible or people that just don’t think it’s going to affect them that greatly even if they do get it, I can say that my own experience was the complete opposite.”

So what’s new?

By that time, however, Fair reportedly had tested negative for COVID-19 several times, Steve Krakauer of Fourth Watch Newsletter

revealed this week.

Krakauer wrote, “What Todd didn’t tell the audience that day, and Dr. Joseph Fair didn’t offer up either, was that Fair had already had at least five negative coronavirus tests.”

On Tuesday, Fair himself admitted that his illness “remains an undiagnosed mystery” and revealed that his antibody test came back negative.

“My undiagnosed/suspected COVID illness from nearly 2 months ago remains an undiagnosed mystery as a recent antibody test was negative,” Fair tweeted on Tuesday. “I had myriad COVID symptoms, was hospitalized in a COVID ward & treated for COVID-related co-morbidities, despite testing negative by nasal swab.”

He

continued, “I was severely ill for 2 weeks, 4 days of it in critical condition, resulting in pneumonia, diffuse lung injury & 18lbs of weight loss. My path forward is a 2nd AB test, & follow-up with a pulmonologist & tropical medicine specialist in an effort to diagnose what made me so ill.”

“I am so grateful to you all for the ongoing support in my recovery. I am feeling back to normal & am thankful for my health, & to my caregivers for getting me through it. I hope the same outcome for those in care for COVID, about which we have yet so much to learn,” Fair

insisted.

(H/T:

The Federalist)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

