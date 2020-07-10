https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/haley-deblasio-new-york-trump/2020/07/10/id/976669

Former U.N. Ambassador to the United States and ex-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley characterized the future of New York City as “scary” and called Mayor Bill De Blasio’s painting of “Black Lives Matter” in front of Trump Tower as “petty,” “childish” and “immature.”

Haley, who appeared on Newsmax TV on Friday, said De Blasio’s Thursday photo opportunity where he grabbed a paint roller to help emblazon Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan with the words “Black Lives Matter” does nothing to change substance.

“The future of New York City is scary right now,” Haley said on “Spicer & Co.”

“I mean you can go and De Blasio has been a total embarrassment through this whole thing. The idea that he did the photo op in front of Trump Tower, (No.) 1, it’s petty; secondly, it’s immature; and third, it does nothing to move the ball on black lives matter.

“You can paint a road. Why don’t you get law enforcement to meet with the community; talk with those that are concerned; work on police reform; work on what you’re going to do change things. Painting a road? Is that all Bill De Blasio’s got left? It’s pretty pathetic. And doing it in front of Trump Tower? It’s just childish.”

Haley’s comments echo those of President Donald Trump, who called his former hometown a “hell hole” on Thursday following a Supreme Court decision that will allow a New York grand jury to subpoena his tax returns.

Trump has also criticized De Blasio for his relationship with the police, his response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and his response to protests and riots following the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

