RALEIGH, N.C.—A North Carolina state senator has tested positive for COVID-19, the first known case to involve a General Assembly member.

The senator wasn’t named in a statement from Senate leader Phil Berger, who says it’s a Republican male.

Berger says the senator had already taken a test that came back negative before returning to Raleigh this week. He took a second test Thursday because his spouse was scheduled for a medical procedure. That test came back positive Friday, according to Berger.

The senator hasn’t had any symptoms during this period. Berger says, “He is staying home and feels well.”

Legislators, especially Democrats, have sought more restrictions and criticized legislators—mostly Republicans—who have declined to wear face coverings indoors.

The full legislature isn’t expected to return to work until September.

