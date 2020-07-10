https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stone-trump-commute-graham/2020/07/10/id/976676

President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the prison stint of longtime adviser Roger Stone was met with praise on the right, and scorn on the left.

Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Friday night tweeted the decision “would be justified.”

“Mr. Stone is in his 70s and this was a non-violent, first-time offense,” he wrote.

In a follow-up, he added: “Equally important: Over time we learn how biased and corrupt Crossfire Hurricane and the Mueller probes were.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, tweeted his support as well.

“Roger Stone’s prosecution by overzealous Special Counsel prosecutors was an outgrowth of the Obama-Biden misconduct,” he said.

“Like every president, President Trump has the constitutional right to commute sentences where he believes it serves the interests of fairness and justice.”

Never-Trumper Bill Kristol, however, lamented that “In Donald Trump’s America, Roger Stone is rewarded for lying and Lt. Col. Vindman is punished for telling the truth.”

“Trump’s America: Fair is foul, and foul is fair: Hover through the fog and filthy air,” he added, quoting from Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.”

Trump critic and Star Trek star George Takei, mocked, ”Let he who is without morals commute the first Stone.”

And Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., former Orlando, Fla., police chief and a potential VP pick for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, called the commutation “disgraceful.”

“Roger Stone was sentenced to prison for an illegal cover-up of the pro-Trump Russian attack on our 2016 election. For the president to now commute his prison sentence is pure authoritarian corruption,” she wrote.

“Regardless of our political parties or differences, we all know this is disgraceful. Pray that our republic will endure,” she added.

