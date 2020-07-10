https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/pelosi-injustice-americans-arent-forced-fund-abortions/

Pelosi: It’s an ‘injustice’ that Americans aren’t forced to fund abortions

Democrats want to ‘take out the Hyde Amendment’

(LIFE NEWS) Speaker Nancy Pelosi today talked about Democrat leaders want to overturn the Hyde Amendment, which has protected taxpayers for decades from having to directly pay for abortions with their tax dollars. Pelosi said it’s an “injustice” that Americans are not forced to pay for killing unborn children.

Her comments came during a press conference, where a reported asked her, “There is also a push [by Democrats] to take out the Hyde Amendment?”

“Well let me just say this about the Hyde Amendment. For 40 years since I was like not even in Congress, I have been dismayed by the injustice of the Hyde Amendment.”

