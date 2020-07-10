https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/pencil-neck-schiff-erupts-president-trump-commutes-roger-stones-sentence/

President Donald Trump commuted Roger Stone’s sentence on Friday evening.
Roger Stone was a victim of the Russian hoax investigation and the Obama spying campaign on candidate and President Trump.

His partisan judge moved to make sure the political activist would die in prison.
Tonight President Trump did the right thing and commuted Roger’s sentence

Noted liar Adam Schiff was outraged upon hearing the news!

Top Democrat and noted liar Adam Schiff with his pals Rep. Ted Lieu and perp killer Ed Buck

And here is Pencil Neck crying with Rachel Maddow.
Ha-Ha!

