President Donald Trump commuted Roger Stone’s sentence on Friday evening.

Roger Stone was a victim of the Russian hoax investigation and the Obama spying campaign on candidate and President Trump.

His partisan judge moved to make sure the political activist would die in prison.

Tonight President Trump did the right thing and commuted Roger’s sentence

He added that he is going to continue to fight his case in the appeals court, and also do whatever he can to support the full exoneration of General Flynn — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 10, 2020

Noted liar Adam Schiff was outraged upon hearing the news!

Trump just commuted Roger Stone’s sentence. Stone lied and intimidated witnesses to hide Trump’s exploitation of the Russian hack of his opponent’s campaign. With Trump there are now two systems of justice in America: One for Trump’s criminal friends and one for everyone else. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 11, 2020

Top Democrat and noted liar Adam Schiff with his pals Rep. Ted Lieu and perp killer Ed Buck

And here is Pencil Neck crying with Rachel Maddow.

Ha-Ha!

Commuting Roger Stone’s sentence is a terrible blow to justice and the rule of law. Through this act, Trump is saying: “If you lie for me, if you cover up for me, if you obstruct for me, I will protect you.” Another tragic day for American democracy. pic.twitter.com/kgIXpc6HdG — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 11, 2020

