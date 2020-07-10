https://www.theepochtimes.com/police-arrest-suspect-who-allegedly-sucker-punched-12-year-old-boy_3420285.html

Authorities in a Missouri city said they have arrested a suspect who allegedly sucker-punched a 12-year-old boy who was dancing in an assault that was caught on video.

Cedric Charles Moore, 27, turned himself to police on Wednesday and has since been charged with second-degree felony assault and first-degree felony child endangerment, the Cape Girardeau Police Department said in a news release.

Facebook Live video footage appeared to show a boy dancing on a street corner with other people. A car then pulled next to the group before a man emerged, ran to the boy, and punched him in what appears to be an unprovoked attack before the suspect returned to the vehicle and sped away.

Several other people were seen trying to grab the man. The boy fell to the ground as a result of the attack, and he appeared to be dazed and in pain.

The child suffered a bloody nose and a concussion from the punch, KSDK reported.

“Officers were quickly on scene and the juvenile was transported to a local hospital. The juvenile was bleeding from the head and nose but he has since been released from the hospital,” said the Cape Girardeau Police Department in the release.

Officials were able to identify Moore as the suspect after viewing footage of the incident, which has garnered several million views.

Before his arrest, police said officers went “to the suspect’s residence and various additional locations he is known to frequent; however, they have been met with a lack of cooperation from the suspect’s friends and family.”

According to KSDK, Moore previously pleaded guilty to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and driving while under the influence. He was sentenced to probation for a domestic assault in April 2019.

It comes as an 18-year-old man recorded in an “unprovoked” attack that was caught on video in a Macy’s in Flint, Michigan, was captured by police.

Authorities said Damire Canell Palmer, who was charged with felony assault last month, was arrested, reported The Detroit News on Thursday.

Palmer, who is black, was also charged with misdemeanor retail fraud. Viral footage, captured by a man said to be Palmer’s brother, appears to show Palmer approaching the manager, who is in his 50s and is white, before he sucker-punched him from behind.

