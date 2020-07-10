https://www.theblaze.com/news/police-arrest-man-sucker-punched-boy

Police in Missouri have arrested and charged the man accused of sucker-punching a 12-year-old boy who was out street dancing last Friday.

Cedric Charles Moore, 27, turned himself in to law enforcement on Wednesday and has been charged with second-degree felony assault and first-degree felony child endangerment, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Police were able to quickly identify Moore and issue a warrant for his arrest due to video footage of the assault captured on Facebook Live, which now has nearly 1 million views, according to CNN.

The footage clearly shows a man, whom police identified to be Moore, exiting a vehicle from the passenger side before jogging up to the boy unprovoked and sucker-punching him in the face, causing him to bleed. Moore then re-entered the vehicle as it speedily drove away.

The boy fell to the ground as a result of the attack and moments later seemed dazed and confused as he kneeled in apparent pain.

He had been street dancing in downtown Cape Girardeau with his coach, Micheal Curry, and a fellow student when the incident occurred. Curry, who is a dance instructor and owner of Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio, told CNN that he has been taking students to street dance downtown for the last four or five years without any problems.

According to KSDK-TV, the boy suffered a bloody nose and a concussion from the attack, but is recovering.

The local news outlet added, “Moore has previously pleaded guilty to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and driving while under the influence. He was sentenced to probation for domestic assault in April 2019, and the mother of his child was granted an order of protection against him, also in 2019.”

In a statement to CNN, Sgt. Joey Hann said: “The Cape Girardeau Police Department hopes that this arrest offers a sense of peace and security to the young victim and his family. Our department would also like to thank the large volume of information we received from the public on Cedric Moore. Your concern for decency and your tips on his whereabouts left this violent suspect with nowhere else to hide and helped to lead to his peaceful surrender.”

