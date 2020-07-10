https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/president-trump-hints-pardoning-commuting-roger-stone/

President Trump shared this morning that he is looking at commuting the sentence or pardoning Roger Stone. He mentioned this before his flight to Florida.

The New York Post reported this morning:

President Trump on Friday hinted that he’s considering a presidential pardon for his longtime adviser Roger Stone, who is due to report to a federal prison on Tuesday to serve a 40-month sentence. “I’ll be looking at it. I think Roger Stone was very unfairly treated, as were many people, and in the meantime Comey and all these guys are walking around, including Biden and Obama, because we caught them spying on my campaign. Who would have believed that one?” the president said as he departed DC for events in Florida, repeating his claim that the former administration was out to get him.

TRENDING: Mayor De Blasio Tells CNN’s Wolf Blitzer That He Is Banning All Large Gatherings in NYC Except For Black Lives Matter Riots (VIDEO)

Yesterday, the President was on the Howie Carr Show and he indicated the same:

“He was framed, he was treated horribly, he was treated so badly,” Trump claimed. “He had a foreman or foreperson who was, should have not been there — how that trial wasn’t re-done is incredible.” “He was treated very badly,” Trump continued. “Well, if you say he’s praying, his prayer may be answered. Let’s find out what happens.” Carr chuckled at Trump’s not-so-subtle tease. “He’s a character, a really good person,” Trump added.

Listen below at the 14:35 mark.

Let’s hope Roger Stone’s prayers are answered.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]