https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/07/10/president-trump-just-commuted-roger-stones-sentence-and-the-left-is-freaking-out-n631102

President Trump commuted the sentence of his former political adviser Roger Stone. The Executive Grant of Clemency was made just days before Stone’s was to report to prison to serve a three-year sentence resulting from the bogus Russian collusion investigation.

“Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement Friday night. “There was never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia. Such collusion was never anything other than a fantasy of partisans unable to accept the result of the 2016 election. The collusion delusion spawned endless and farcical investigations, conducted at great taxpayer expense, looking for evidence that did not exist.”

According to McEnany, Mueller and his team “resorted to process-based charges leveled at high-profile people in an attempt to manufacture the false impression of criminality lurking below the surface.”

“These charges were the product of recklessness borne of frustration and malice,” she added.

Stone was convicted on seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering, and making false statements to Congress. He was sentenced in February to 40 months in prison. He has denied any wrongdoing and has appealed his conviction. “Mr. Stone, like every American, deserves a fair trial and every opportunity to vindicate himself before the courts,” McEnany said.

Aside from the bogus origins of the investigation that led to Stone’s prosecution, one of the jurors, who served as foreperson on the jury during his trial, Tomeka Hart, apparently lied about her anti-Trump biases in order to get on the jury. Hart was a former Democratic congressional candidate, whose social media was full of anti-Trump sentiment.

“She obviously had a prejudice against Roger Stone, a bias in favor of his prosecution, and an interest in seeing him convicted,” explained Andrew Napolitano back in February.

Nevertheless, the left is freaking out.

“Donald Trump has abandoned the rule of law and made a mockery of our democracy. He truly is the most corrupt president in history,” tweeted Elizabeth Warren.

“There are no limits. This President will do anything and everything to flaunt the law,” echoed Amy Klobuchar.

“Does @realDonaldTrump’s corrupt commutation of Roger Stone piss you off?” asked Congressman Ted Lieu. “Then take your anger and put it to good use.”

But Stephen King really hit it out of the park by referring to Trump as “Orange Man.” “Trump has commuted Roger Stone’s 40-month sentence. Every time you think the Orange Man has hit the gutter, he bounces lower.”

Jerry Nadler, naturally, is calling for an investigation into Trump using his constitutionally given presidential powers. “A jury found Roger Stone guilty. By commuting his sentence, President Trump has infected our judicial system with partisanship and cronyism and attacked the rule of law. @HouseJudiciary will conduct an aggressive investigation into this brazen corruption.”

The Biden campaign also released a statement:

Biden campaign reacts to President Trump commuting Roger Stone’s sentence, accusing Trump of abusing his power. Full statement from @BillR: pic.twitter.com/tw0UPJQwqC — Sarah Mucha CNN (@sarahmucha) July 11, 2020

Roger Stone himself responded to the news on Twitter:

Enjoy the outrage mob. There’s a lot more where that came from.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

