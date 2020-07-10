http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bU-NdfwF4U4/

A Scotland-wide ‘Clap for Nicola’ event is being organised for Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister and the leader of the left-separatist Scottish National Party (SNP).

The nationwide clap is currently set to take place on July 19th to coincide with Sturgeon’s 50th birthday. She leads the Scottish Government — a devolved executive roughly equivalent to a state government in the United States — and the Scottish National Party (SNP).

The SNP is a notionally civic nationalist party, which seeks to break Scotland off from the rest of the United Kingdom and declare “independence — but it also wants the rejoin the European Union (EU), which would involve ceding sovereignty on a swathe of issues including control over European immigration, international trade, and the management of national fishing waters.

“Our First Minister has done an exceptional job throughout what’s been a strange year so far, to say the least,” claimed event organiser Siobhan Mc in the Facebook post announcing the event.

“We clapped for our fantastic NHS. We even clapped for Boris at some point (why, I’m not quite sure),” she added, in reference to an informal event for the British prime minister organised while he was in hospital and in danger of dying from a coronavirus infection. “Let’s give Nicola the ‘full regalia’ on her 50th birthday, Sunday 19th July at 8pm. Get the pipes and pans oot and cheer once more for oor Nicola!” she continued. “And let’s make sure Westminster hear us!” she concluded, in reference to the Palace of Westminster in London, which hosts the British Houses of Parliament — including a large contingent of Scottish National Party MPs. So far, 5,600 people have committed to participating in the invent, with 18,400 people registering an interest in it. Farage Blasts Pro-EU SNP Leader: ‘You Can’t Be Independent and Governed by Mr Juncker and Monsieur Barnier!’ https://t.co/5oRNsYjUlA — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 19, 2019 Sturgeon has, as the ad hoc leader of the Scottish “independence” movement, attained something of a cult of personality among separatists, having lead the Scottish Government and the SNP since 2014, when the Scottish people voted by a substantial majority in favour of maintaining the Union with England, Wales, and Northern Ireland in a referendum organised by her predecessor, Alex Salmond. Mr Salmond has been increasingly marginalised since Sturgeon replaced him, with allies of the former leader saying the Scottish Government had helped to “set up” a criminal trial against him for a number of alleged sex attacks to “discredit” him. A jury reached not guilty or not proven verdicts on all charges earlier in 2020. Nicola Sturgeon Refuses to Rule Out THIRD Independence Referendum if She Loses a Second https://t.co/4QJRHJh2nz — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 8, 2017 Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

