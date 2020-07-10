https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/doug-collins-democrats-socialism-police/2020/07/10/id/976619

If Joe Biden wants to keep moving further left along with Democrats who want to move away from the United States’ capitalist system, it will “put a strong peg” on President Donald Trump’s reelection chances, Rep. Doug Collins said Friday.

“The Democratic Party right now is basically anchorless,” the Georgia Republican said on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria.” “They do not have principles except now they’re trying to please everybody who they would like to vote for them.”

As a result, Democrats are moving away from capitalism and small business and moving “toward a socialist economy, toward one that is frankly just sort of a free rein, do whatever you want to do,” said Collins. “Joe Biden, if he wants to continue this, go for it. I think it puts a strong peg on what is going to happen with President Trump getting four more years.”

Trump has already made things stronger, Collins said, and will move on over the next four years to create a “stronger economy, stronger military, a stronger judicial system.”

But Biden is “fishing, trying to figure out what people want to hear,” said Collins.

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, police officers are refusing to come to work because they don’t feel they have the support of the mayor.

“It’s amazing for us right now,” he said. “The mayor and the district attorney have hamstrung the police down here to where they don’t know what to do and how to do their jobs and it’s just a movement, it takes it away from them.”

And, he added that “anytime anyone tells you they’re wanting to defund the police, it’s disrespecting the police.”

Collins also discussed reports that U.S. Attorney John Durham wants to wrap up the probe into the origins of the FBI’s investigation of Russian collusion by the end of this summer.

“It does need to finish up I think by this summer,” said Collins. “My concern is, through the COVID virus, through other things that have slowed up having investigations and having interviews and even grand juries, that there has been some slowing. This needs to speed up. We need to have this before the election.”

