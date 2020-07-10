http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OKgPq4IuYJo/

On Friday, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley slammed the NBA for ignoring the rampant human rights abuse record of their partner, China. The Senator’s office included ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski on the email recipient list.

Wojnarowski’s reply to the message, was brief: “F*ck you.”

Sports commentator Jason Whitlock caught wind of the ESPN reporter’s reply and posted a message to Twitter questioning the act.

I’m trying to process this. Anybody have the details here? Woj responded like this to a US senator? Did Josh Hawley email Woj? Details…. https://t.co/d0Y5MEjYuE — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) July 10, 2020

It appears that Wojnarowski was infuriated that someone might question the NBA’s moral fortitude over its disinterest in the genocide that China commits.

According to Washington Post reporter Ben Strauss, ESPN acknowledged that their reporter’s message appeared to be real and were “looking into it.”

The Senator’s letter was spurred by the NBA’s decision to begin putting social justice messages on player jerseys and its subsequent decision to ignore all the oppressive, inhuman actions taken by the Chinese government, their multimillion-dollar business partner.

In his letter to the NBA, Hawley slammed the league’s wokeness saying that their “free expression appears to stop at the edge of your corporate sponsors’ sensibilities.”

“The truth is that your decisions about which messages to allow and which to censor – much like the censorship decisions of the [Chinese Community Party] – are themselves statements about your association’s values. If I am right – if the NBA is more committed to promoting the CCP’s interests than to celebrating its home nation – your fans deserve to know that is your view. If not, prove me wrong. Let your players stand up for the Uighurs and the people of Hong Kong. Let them stand up for American law enforcement if they so choose. Give them the choice to write ‘Back the Blue’ on their jerseys. Or ‘Support Our Troops.’ Maybe ‘God Bless America.” What could be more American than that?’ Hawley continued.

“With your new policy, you have crossed the line of sanctioning specific political messages. There is no avoiding the work of clarifying the association’s values now. This is a time for you to make clear what your league believes about human rights and about the nation that is your home. Your silence on these questions speaks volumes,” the sen. added.

After Wojnarowski’s email reply, Sen. Hawley jumped to Twitter to take yet another poke at both the NBA and the ESPN reporter.

Don’t criticize #China or express support for law enforcement to @espn. It makes them real mad ⁦@Outkick⁩ pic.twitter.com/WJDxrotUBD — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020

Wojnarowski soon began catching flak from many others on social media with his flippancy about China’s human rights abuses. One also has to wonder if Wojnarowski would ever reply like this to a Democrat politician?

We have our first Woj F Bomb and he saved it for a U.S. Senator that dared to call out the NBA’s cozy relationship with an authoritarian country currently engaging in a genocide You’re doing great @wojespn https://t.co/hkTeIS7idH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 10, 2020

Solid argument from @wojespn company man, liberal propagandist, and Communist boot licker. https://t.co/9mOlYeVdAO — TheNK0 🇺🇸 (@TheNK0) July 10, 2020

Just call them MSESPN: Woj Responds “Fuck You” to Missouri Senator Josh Hawley’s NBA and China Email – Outkick https://t.co/ezGM0SA74g — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 10, 2020

I don’t call for firings. My only comment is this damages @NBA and @ESPN as puppets of the Communist regime in China. @KingJames silence is deafening. — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) July 10, 2020

WOW! @wojespn used his @espn company email to send such a childish and vile message to a Senator. I cannot image any of the companies I have ever worked for letting employees get away with such unprofessional behavior. https://t.co/LPOsOT3VNk — ❌John Johnson – American Patriot🇺🇸 (@Onelifetogive) July 10, 2020

Well it’s good to know Adrian doesn’t support our military and gets pissed when. China’s criticized. pic.twitter.com/cfU6dGbsYe — Cornrow Joe (@1oklahomaoutlaw) July 10, 2020

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

