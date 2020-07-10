https://www.dailywire.com/news/ricky-gervais-the-office-would-be-ruined-by-outrage-mobs-who-take-things-out-of-context

Given today’s culture of cancelation and roving woke mobs, comedian Ricky Gervais believes that his original BBC version of “The Office” would be impossible if it were made in 2020.

Speaking with Times Radio, Gervais said the “The Office” would be destroyed because woke mobs take everything out of context.

“Now [The Office] would suffer because people would take things literally. There are these outrage mobs who take things out of context,” he said, as reported by the Daily Mail. “This was a show about everything — it was about difference, it was about sex, race, all the things that people fear to even be discussed or talked about now, in case they say the wrong thing and they are canceled.”

“The BBC have got more and more careful, people want to keep their jobs, so would worry about some of the subjects and jokes, even though they were clearly ironic and we were laughing at this buffoon being uncomfortable around difference,” he continued. “I think if this was put out now, some people have lost their sense of irony and context.”

Regarding the state of comedy, Gervais said that it has been reduced to “two tribes of people screaming.”

“I genuinely think I don’t do anything that deserves to be canceled,” he said. “Some people now don’t care about the argument or the issue, they just want to own someone, they want to win the argument.”

Earlier this year, comedian Ricky Gervais delivered a seismic opening monologue at the Golden Globes in which he roasted liberal Hollywood for posturing woke while allegedly being total degenerates in their private lives, from friendships with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to shady business deals with communist China.

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech,” Gervais famously told the crowd. “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God — and f*** off, okay?”

Gervais simultaneously roasted corporations like Apple and Amazon for producing supposedly “woke” creative content while doing business in authoritarian countries like China.

“Apple roared into the TV game with ‘The Morning Show,’ a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing — made by a company that runs sweatshops in China,” Gervais said. “Well, you say you’re woke but the companies you work for in China — unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?”

Gervais recently told Yahoo Entertainment that the moment became so “zeitgeisty” because people were sick of seeing the hypocrisy.

“It was quite zeitgeisty,” he said, as reported by Fox News. “I suppose because people were tired of being lectured by multimillionaires telling them to recycle when they’re flying around in private jets. So I think people were tired of the hypocrisy.”

Gervais added that he did not necessarily believe everything he said in his speech, and only said it to make the best joke possible.

“I’ll often take a complete opposite stance to what I actually believe if it makes the joke better. I’ll pretend to be right-wing, left-wing, or no-wing! It depends on the joke,” he said.

