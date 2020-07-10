https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/rush-limbaugh-conrad-black-right-society-will-banish-arsonists/

Talk radio host Rush Limbaugh says Canadian commentator Conrad Black has it exactly right when he says American society won’t go along with the leftist drivel of the Black Lives Matter agenda much longer.

Limbaugh on Friday cited the American Greatness column written by Black.

“And Conrad believes that the American people don’t buy it and won’t buy it and that this stuff’s gonna implode on itself, this leftist stuff, in a matter of time,” Limbaugh explained.

“I think this is the essence of America’s future in a nutshell. Because America’s future does depend on the character of the voting electorate. I’m not so much concerned about the people that don’t vote or aren’t gonna vote except for the people that vote for them — i.e., fraudulently,” Limbaugh said. “But this is the question — the character of our voting electorate. And we don’t know because so many of them are afraid to be identified. They are afraid to stand up and push back for fear — ’cause they have seen what happens to people that do, like this poor guy from Goya Foods.”

He cited the brouhaha created by leftists after Goya Foods’ chief Bob Ununue this week praised President Trump’s work for the nation. Trump critics immediately lashed out at him for holding his opinion, and advocated boycotts of his company.

“The Goya Foods guy stands up, proudly proclaims his love and support for Trump, says we are blessed to have Trump as president. Now the Hispanic community, which lives and dies by Goya Foods, now they’re out trying to destroy this guy simply because he supports the president of the United States. They’re out trying to destroy him and he’s doubling down on his support for Trump,” Limbaugh said.

Black’s commentary said the nation is now going through “a nightmare of outright idiocy, part slapstick and part horror, playing on a gigantic stage.”

Black said, “Fortunately, we know it has to end on November 3, but the audience will likely tire of it and bring down the curtain well before then. No society can tolerate this for long. The arsonists will not burn down society; the society will awaken and banish the arsonists.”

His arson reference was to the statement from New York Black Lives Matter leader Hawk Newsome, who threatened on national TV, “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it. All right?”

Black noted, “The leading newspaper in the nation’s capital has accused the president of plumbing ‘new depths of depravity’ in a … soaringly eloquent speech at Mount Rushmore last Friday. Praising the American revolutionary ideal that ‘all men are created equal’ and its reaffirmation by Abraham Lincoln in the Civil War that brought about the abolition of slavery somehow made Donald Trump ‘dark’ and ‘divisive.'”

Black wrote, “The Democratic presidential nominee is a waxwork dummy hiding in his basement. Joe Biden can scarcely utter a correct English sentence and has the haggard countenance of a fatigued nonagenarian. In his few television and internet appearances, the former vice president is ambiguous about defunding the police and continues to regard BLM as a valuable political ally fighting racial inequality, even though in the last month it has revealed itself proudly as a white-hating Marxist urban terrorist organization.”

He said coronavirus fatalities have dropped nearly 90% but “Democrats uniformly agitate for a resumed economic shutdown.”

“With less than four months before the election, this is the campaign: a constant media carpet-bombing of defamatory lies about the president on behalf of a comatose candidate…,” he wrote.

The media are burning themselves down and, “The unofficial opposition to Trump is an informal alliance between hooligans, terrorists, Democratic urban machine crooks, mudslinging media, and a pernicious virus,” he said.

“With less than four months before the election, this is the campaign: a constant media carpet-bombing of defamatory lies about the president on behalf of a comatose candidate, propagation of unfounded hysteria over a fading pandemic, self-induced and redundant economic depression, open borders to admit and give free medical care to the unskilled peasantry of the world, and national self-abasement before militant African Americans demanding minority rule and the renunciation and degradation of those who founded the United States and led it to a pinnacle of influence in the world unequaled in all history.”

Black said, “It is impossible and it will blow up.”

Limbaugh noted Black and commentator Victor Davis Hanson share the opinion that “a majority of Americans are virtuous patriots appalled by all of this and will not put up with it for much longer, that they will eventually rise up and reject this insanity that is being foisted upon us by the American left.”

He told his own audience, “Those of you in this audience, you are the kind of people we’re talking about. You are the virtuous patriots that have defined America as America. You’re true Americans. It’s why you’re here. But there need to be a lot more. And that’s the question — are there? Or have people just kind of thrown in the towel, particularly since the pandemic, and are just out there streaming Netflix all day, getting their $600 unemployment check whenever. This is the great unknown.”

