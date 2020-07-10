https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/scientists-spot-phenomenal-odd-radio-circles-spurred-mysterious-cosmic-structure/

(SPUTNIK NEWS) The puzzling circular objects were captured on cameras during a survey involving the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder telescope, and proved to feature, quite unexpectedly, no commonly observed optical, infrared, or X-ray counterparts to the diffuse emission.

An Australia-based research group has discovered a never-before-seen space phenomenon – circles of radio waves now dubbed “odd radio circles”, or more commonly ORCs, leaving scientists puzzled as to what could have caused them, a review in Nature Astronomy suggests. The results of the study have yet to be peer-reviewed.

The objects were zoomed in on while the researchers were conducting a survey of the universe using the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder telescope (ASKAP).

