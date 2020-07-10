https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/seals-ezra-nehemiah-era-unearthed/

(EVANGELICAL FOCUS) After King Nebuchadnezzar II attacked Jerusalem and destroyed the First Temple in 586 B.C., the Jews went into exile in Babylon for about 70 years.

The biblical books of Ezra and Nehemiah narrate that when Cyrus became King of Persia, he allowed the Jews to go back to Jerusalem and rebuild the temple.

In the course of archaeological excavations undertaken by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) and Tel Aviv University in the City of David, archaeologists found a clay seal impression (known among experts with the Latin term bulla) and a strange pottery sherd seal, which might confirm that the city was slowly resettled in Persian era.

