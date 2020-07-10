http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/r7M_5cuSGYQ/

Shootings are up 76 percent over where they were this time last year in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC News reports not only the surge in shootings but also the fact that “nearly all the bloodshed concentrated in the city’s predominantly Black and brown communities on the South and West Sides.”

They note similar stories around the country.

For example, from January 2020 to May 2020 in Democrat-controlled Louisville, Kentucky, nearly “75 percent of homicide victims were black.”

And in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City, every shooting victim in the month of July has been a minority.

On July 6, 2020, Breitbart News reported that 97 percent of the NYC’s June shooting victims were minorities.

