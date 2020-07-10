https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/study-first-california-poised-lose-house-seats/

(ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER) Southern California could lose two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and a few state legislative seats when voting districts are redrawn next year, according to a new analysis by the Rose Institute of State and Local Government at Claremont McKenna College.

With population growing slower in the San Gabriel Valley and Orange County than in other parts of the state, both areas are flagged by the institute as communities that might lose representation. The region’s House seats could shift out of state to, say, a fast-growing part of Arizona, while our state representation would be picked up by fast growing Northern California.

The loss of local seats also could trigger a political blood bath if the current number of incumbents wind up competing for fewer, newly drawn districts, according to Douglas Johnson, a research affiliate with the Rose Institute.

