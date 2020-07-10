http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eBn7dctgBg4/

She continued:

I think probably I would win. But for me, it’s really important to have neighbors talking to neighbors and we haven’t been able to do as much of that. I think, without doing the work, a smart person’s money should be on a Republican candidate. … I can’t take anything for granted given how this district was built.

Slotkin, a former CIA intelligence officer, represents Michigan’s eighth congressional district, which serves as one of the pivotal swing districts that could define whether Republicans take back the House during the 2020 congressional elections.

Slotkin defeated incumbent Rep. Mike Bishop (R-MI) during the 2018 midterm elections by 3.8 percentage points.

Slotkin also represents one of the 13 congressional districts that President Trump won during the 2016 presidential election, but House Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans only need to retake a net 17 seats to regain the House majority.

Slotkin also said that she does not believe the current polling that has Trump losing to former Vice President Joe Biden. She also noted that their polls had ignored the number of Trump voters that would come out to vote for the 45th president. She explained:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

