I don’t know about you, but I have had it up to here with Colin Kaepernick – and judging by the latest PR about him, he’s not going to fade from public view. In fact, he will become even more pervasive in our society, having signed a deal with the Walt Disney Company to produce documentaries focusing initially on his life and activities and expanding from there to focus on race and social issues.

According to a statement from the company, the work will focus on stories that “explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity.”

How original.

On top of that, Netflix has just announced it is producing a 6-part documentary on Kaepernick’s early life and high school experiences. It’s called “Colin in Black and White.”

More originality.

Kaepernick is a biracial man who was raised by a white couple, and since he opted out of continuing his football career, he has done nothing but focus on his blackness and the indignities blacks have endured over the years. He fancies himself as a spokesman for blacks – a condition that gets support from liberal media.

When Kap speaks – the media are sympathetically there.

They were there when he tweeted on Independence Day, accusing his country, America, of having “dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized and terrorized” black people for centuries. He demeaned the country, saying blacks “are expected to join your commemoration of ‘independence’, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of White supremacy and look forward to liberation for all.”

He insulted the country and Americans just before the announcement of his TV projects. It makes you wonder about his savviness and ability to appeal to an audience for them. Does he think that by insulting everyone but blacks and slamming the country itself he will gain a sympathetic audience?

Kaepernick is skating on thin ice.

Last year, he pressured Nike to pull the special edition shoes with the Betsy Ross flag with 13 stars, representing the 13 colonies. He pressured the company with rhetoric that the flag represented slavery. Nike caved and pulled the product. Kaepernick got tons of publicity, and it all went to his head.

There are no reports of any comments from Nike, ESPN or Disney about his remarks this year. I can just imagine their PR departments going crazy thinking about how they will handle this individual who just says what he wants to, and damn the consequences.

Last year he did a number on the country on the Thanksgiving holiday, which he called “Unthanksgiving Day.” He then launched into a screed about land being stolen from his “Indigenous family.”

With all this race publicity, it’s easy to forget he got started in the public eye by playing football for the San Francisco 49ers as a quarterback. He played in Super Bowl XLVII and ended up with a $126 million, six-year contract.

But his later record was miserable, and he opted out of the contract, becoming a free agent. It was during his last season with the 49ers, in 2016, that he did his kneeling stunt during the national anthem. That got him headlines – and he hasn’t let it go since. It’s become his trademark.

Apparently, Kap’s reputation was not that appealing to other teams, and he’s had no further offers – he hasn’t played football since. Not one to consider that perhaps he wasn’t that good, or perhaps his negative publicity was not appreciated by management, he got involved legally with the NFL, claiming he was “blackballed.” The suit eventually was settled. One suspects he came out of that financially satisfied.

Every time Kaepernick appears publicly, he gets virtually no media criticism – in fact, he’s become almost untouchable despite the fact that he has accomplished nothing.

Not surprisingly, it’s reported that sports sociologist Dr. Harry Edwards recently said that he wants to nominate Kaepernick for the Nobel Peace Prize. Edwards is a professor Emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley.

Exactly what qualifies Kap for that honor remains unclear, but even the suggestion illustrates how someone totally unqualified can be so elevated.

The whole idea of “taking a knee” for the anthem, started by Kaepernick, has now spread across the sports realm – all sports, men’s and women’s teams. In fact, any player who does not kneel is now being ostracized.

It’s as though the knee has become a symbol of American honor, when in fact it’s a slap in the face of the real honor due this country.

It’s also a slap in the face of those heroes who have fought and died, making it possible for Colin Kaepernick to publicly insult our country and all it stands for, making it possible for him to insult us and get away with it, without having to defend himself.

Actually, I wonder if he would – or could. Somehow, I doubt it.

