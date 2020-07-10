https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/07/10/the-morning-briefing-please-scream-inside-your-heart-2020-gives-us-the-greatest-emotional-request-ever-n627534

Yes, Lets All Scream

While 2020 has been a thoroughly awful slog of a year, making most of us want to scream at one time or another, there have been a few upsides. We’ve gotten to reconnect with a lot of friends and relatives during quarantine while discovering the joys of Zoom happy hours. The plague and riots have forced a lot of good dark humor out of us, especially in the form of memes. Now, this most ridiculous of years has given us a line I think a lot of us will be using for sometime to come.

We continue to be worried about how the coronavirus is transmitted. We also continue to not be sure. After months of washing packages and groceries down we learned that it probably didn’t linger on surfaces for very long. We are all still being implored to wear masks, even thought there is a lot of debate about how much the cloth masks are actually helping.

Now, a Japanese theme park is worried about the plague being spread via screaming roller coaster riders and has come up with a most polite request help prevent that. Rick wrote about it yesterday:

The advice is being given to customers visiting the Fuji-Q Highland theme park and riding the two-kilometer-long Fujiyama rollercoaster. Apparently, even wearing a mask can’t protect your fellow riders if you inadvertently let out a hearty scream while careening around the track. So the company is advising riders not to scream out loud but rather to do it “inside your heart.”

Can you imagine us coming up with something like that here? An American theme park would more likely come up with something like, “If You Scream, You Die. So Shut It.”

On Wednesday, a friend sent me the tweet that kicked all of this off saying, “I found the theme of the back half of 2020.” I’m not even the screaming type and I had to agree.

Thinking about it, screaming inside one’s heart may be a healthy occasional substitute for day-drinking, especially now that it looks like we might be shut down for the rest of the year. That scream you hear inside your heart might just be saving your liver.

My liver.

Somebody’s liver.

(AP Photo/Sotheby’s, File)

I’m planning on adapting this for responses other than screams. For example, if I annoy someone (it happens), I’ll say “Please complain about me inside your heart.” Or the next time a woman wants to leave me: “Please break up with me inside your heart.” Then I will scream inside of mine, of course.

We are probably going to need some primal scream therapy for the rest of the year. If the screaming can be done in our hearts things will be a lot less cacophonous.

So let’s hop on that emotional roller coaster for the rest of the year, have a good scream inside our hearts, then get together for a Zoom happy hour to discuss it.

Whoa

Comments of the Week

PJM Linktank

Granny Boxwine needs to go watch her stories and leave America alone. Did Nancy Pelosi Just Condone Mob Rule?

How Do Liberals Ban Trump Rallies for COVID AND Protect BLM Protesters? De Blasio Has an Idea…

As NFL Star Quotes Fake Hitler, SPLC and ADL Accuse Jack Posobiec of Anti-Semitism

Seattle Mayor Only Cleared Out CHOP Antifastan Because Trump Was Going in, President Confirms

Surveying the Terrible Riot Destruction in Portland, Oregon

Great. Horsemouth is back. VIDEO: You Will Absolutely Not Believe What Bobby ‘Beto’ O’Rourke Blames for Spike in Violent Crime

Portland Police Send Scorching ‘No Confidence’ Message to City Hall: Stop Defending Antifa

CAN YOU NOT FEEL THE HEALING?!? City of New York Paints ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural Outside Trump Tower

Terrified Academics Withdraw Study Showing White Cops Aren’t Killing More Blacks

FLASHBACK: Barack Obama Abruptly Halted H1N1 Testing, Undermining Biden’s Attacks on Trump

Adult in the Room: Ford CEO Responds to Employees’ Demands to Stop Making Police Vehicles

Speaking of wanting to scream. California Couple Charged With ‘Hate Crime’ for Expressing Their Opinion

Joe Biden Literally Just Plagiarized Bernie and AOC’s Leftist Platforms as His Own

If One Brave CEO Sent Customers and Employees This Letter, It Would Be a Game-Changer

And Then They Came For the Left. And the Left Began to Eat Itself

New York Times Falsely Blames Churches for Huge Spike in Coronavirus Cases

VodkaPundit: Thursday’s Insanity Wrap: Cancel Culture Comes for Orwell, Biology Is Transphobic

Criminal Investigation of Trump Coming: Supreme Court Rules He Must Turn Over Tax Records

From ‘Progressive’ to ‘Racist’: The Left’s Exploitation of Thomas Jefferson

Worst. Catholic. Ever. Biden Warns He Will Restore Contraceptive Mandate in Obamacare if Elected

Biden Proposes $700 Billion Campaign to ‘Buy American’

They seem nice. Black Lives Matter Activists Harass Baptist Church in Upstate New York

Don Lemon Butchers a Key Christian Doctrine While Trying to Lecture America on Statues

Jason Whitlock Outkicks the NFL and Our Hysterical Times

Vandals Target Monument for Those Evil Racist — Checks Notes — 9/11 Firefighters

The Iceland Cometh: Latest Ferrell Feature a Charmer

VIP

Me. It’s not what you think. Let’s Get Ahead of the SJW Cancel Crowd and Ban Sports Mascots Altogether

VIP Gold

Pittsburgh, Philly Mayors Pushing For Power To Impose Local Gun Laws

Biden Refuses to Condemn the Liberal Mob in Hopes They Won’t Come For Him Next

A Point In Kanye West’s Favor as Planned Parenthood Is Very Angry With Him

From the Mothership and Beyond

Gorillas in Nigeria: World’s rarest great ape pictured with babies

City of Seattle Tells Employees To Risk Their Safety For Leftist Causes

An Open Letter To 6 North Carolina Democrats

Alabama Arrests Signal Why Gun Control Will ALWAYS Fail

Gun Sales Are Booming. What About Firearms Training?

Money, Greed, And Self-Defense: Murder Plot Foiled By Armed Couple

The Racism Of Gun Control Perfectly Distilled Into A Single Tweet

SCOTUS Cancels Part of Oklahoma, Decides It’s Still an Indian Reservation

So, When Will the Lefty Mob Burn Down ‘Cards Against Humanity’?

How Philadelphia Eagles’ DeSean Jackson’s Anti-Semitic Fiasco Just Got Worse

Black Man Found Hanging in Southern California Committed Suicide, Investigation Finds

Say It Ain’t So Joe: University of Delaware Sued Over Biden Senate Records

Michael Cohen Back in Jail For Violating Terms of His Early Release

‘We Are Not Going to Take This Crap Anymore’: LAPD Scorns Nationwide Effort to Bring Them Down

Insanity is the norm. Netflix Casts Trans Child to Play Trans Character in Kids Show

U.S. Army Handout Classifies ‘Make America Great Again’ as Evidence of White Supremacy

NY Catholic archdiocese to close 20 schools, merge 3

So…indentured servitude of sorts? New York City Limits The Number Of Cops Who Can Retire Each Week

International Insult: Statue Of Melania Trump Is Canceled In Slovenia

Make it stop. Black Lives Matter: Feds Debating Whether Blacks And Latinos Should Get The Coronavirus Vaccine First

Police Shooting In Baltimore Raises Questions About How ‘Defund Police’ Would Work

Shucks. Satellite Photos Show Iran’s Main Centrifuge Assembly Hall Was Mostly Destroyed

About The Professor Who Had Her Name Removed From The Harper’s Letter

Two Heroic Men Rescued Young Children From A Burning Building In Phoenix

How Joe Biden Might Avoid Debating Trump

Atlanta Mayor: Okay, Now That I Have The Virus, Everyone Has To Wear Masks

Turkey Is Still Threatening To Leave NATO. Let’s Take Them Up On That

Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Among The Bidders In NY Mets Sale Auction

Kira: Betsy DeVos: If Schools Won’t Reopen Then Perhaps Families Should Get Those Education Funds Directly

What the Heck: Mayor Apologizes for Sign That Says, ‘The Safety of All Lives Matter’

Model That Has Predicted the Last 25 of 27 Presidential Elections Correctly Has Trump Winning…By A Lot

Former Dem Presidential Candidate Calls Kayleigh McEnany a ‘Dope’, but Accidentally Commits Hilarious Self-Own

Cancel Culture Is Just a Way to Avoid Defending Your Ideas

But of course…The Next Step in Racism – Now Crosswalk Signs are Part of White Oppression

William Shatner spots irony traveling at warp speed in what some signers of Harper’s ‘open letter against cancel culture’ did after seeing who else signed

Will Brian Stelter say Joe Biden is avoiding the press as he brushes off questions while surrounded by ‘crowd’ of supporters?

‘Fascinatingly ineffective’: Rep. Lee Zeldin questions Bill de Blasio’s strategy of ‘trolling’ Trump while also asking the president for a $7.4 billion bailout

New York Times: Upon review, the real horror of ‘Jaws’ isn’t the shark, it’s President Trump and capitalism

Reddit mods say site has banned “any content that shows a person of color as the aggressor”

Bee Me

Op-Ed: I Don’t Want To Live In A World Where We Can’t Force Nuns To Kill Babies https://t.co/ORTJakPIJJ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 9, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

[embedded content]

I’m a Stonehenge skeptic.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

