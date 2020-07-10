https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/israel-iran-explosions-tehran/2020/07/10/id/976671

An explosion rocked western Tehran in Iran late Thursday, the third blast in three weeks in the country, though Iranian officials denied the reports.

There have been multiple unexplained explosions and fires in Iran recently. The one Thursday hit the Shahr-e Qods area west of the capital.

Leila Vaseghi, the Governor of Shahr-e Qods, told the Mehr News Agency that there weren’t any explosions in the region.

“The power outage also occurred in a limited area for five or six minutes, and power outages did not occur extensively,” she added.

The explosion reportedly targeted a missile warehouse that belongs to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Journalist Hasan Sari said more than one explosion occurred in both Garmdareh and Quds.

“Another explosion in Iran, this time in west Tehran, causing power outage,” Al-Monitor contributor Arash Karami tweeted.

The news follows two attacks in or around Tehran in the past three weeks. On Monday, an explosion killed two people after it hit a car factory in Baghershahr, right outside of Tehran.

According to the BBC, at least 19 people were killed by an explosion that hit the Sina Athar clinic on June 30.

