https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/time-deploy-stfu-death-ray/

Is it just me? Or is it already way past time to deploy the STFU conversational anti-matter death ray?

The first place to employ the STFU death ray is with Big Media. Their anchors (once known as newscasters) used to at least pretend to read news on camera. Now they simply make it up from Twitter feeds or employ propaganda paid for by America’s economic and political enemies. Then they throw it out into the audience like monkeys in a sandbox flinging poop. Yeah, it’s a real dignified business. We should let them set the agenda for what we think and talk about, and ultimately run our lives for us.

The next death ray target should be Big Tech’s (un)social media, which employs the latest scientific research to create a platform that helps you to look and sound your worst. They do that so that you will upset others and encourage them to respond in kind, and so on. It’s all in pursuit of the mighty mouse click, which I have repeatedly identified as the cause of modern civilization’s disappearance. Of course, its entirely free to use. There’s no cost to you; other than your health and sanity.

Those competing to become kings and queens of the one-liner comeback or put down might want to read the terms and conditions of using those platforms. These “free” platforms generally claim a perpetual (forever) irrevocable license to use anything that you have ever posted in any way they see fit, whenever they see fit, however they see fit. Oh, and they can sublicense that same right it to anyone else they wish to, selling it for as much money as they can get. You get nothing.

Perhaps the question becomes, who might want to publish a bunch of long-forgotten posts generated in the heat of the moment, at some point in your future?

TRENDING: Judge turns prosecutor as he insists on keeping Flynn case alive

If you run for political office in the future, does that mean your opponents can buy the right to display anything you’ve said on that platform in any manner they see fit?

How might it affect jobs and promotions? Business startup funding?

Perhaps you’d like to live forever? You probably will on social media. Bots can already be programmed to think and act and create posts just like you.

What about ex-girlfriends, former boyfriends and aggrieved neighbors?

The list is long. We all need to stop being stupid. The cost to using social media is way higher than you have ever imagined, and you can be certain that the bill will come due at the most inconvenient time.

The STFU death ray can be employed in various ways. The most effective is always when we use our own personal weapon to silence ourselves. It’s easier to shut yourself up than it is to shut others up.

But what if our personal version of the weapon doesn’t work? It’s harder to shut up an evil business empire built on lies and deceit, that rakes in money for its efforts. That is why the government actually has several versions of the STFU conversational anti-matter death ray they can employ.

Government officials have always been fond of emergency orders or declarations. We’ve been living under them since at least World War II and Franklin D. Roosevelt. The output of regulatory isolation and mandated masks from the nation’s governors over the COVID-19 “emergency” is instructive. It’s a subdued warmup act for what a U.S. president can do in a declared emergency (you know, the one that has been underway since World War II).

Total media blackout? No problem.

Total internet shutdown? No problem.

Cellphones? No problem.

Total transportation shutdown? No problem.

Asset confiscation? Check. Yes, it has happened before.

On April 5, 1933, President Roosevelt signed executive order 6102. It ordered Americans to hand over their gold to federal reserve banks in return for paper money. Earlier in March, he had already shut down the banking system (Bank Holiday). Many banks never reopened. The government paid $20 per ounce for the gold they required be handed in. Then they set the price of the gold they had confiscated at $35 per ounce.

Do you really think Big Media can’t be shut down for a period of time in America? Do you think Big Tech and social media can’t be shut down? The question isn’t if they will have a “shutdown holiday.” The question is when.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

